All members were present last night, with Charlie Roux attending remotely. 1. The Dunkin Donuts at 1220 Main St. was on the agenda for critical food violations. Tom Adie, from the Tewksbury Donut Corp., which owns and operates this location, was on hand to discuss the ongoing problem. Adie apologized for conditions found recently and for not addressing previous issues with the town. He recently met with Tewksbury director of public heath Shannon Gillis to go over issues at the location. Gillis pointed out that the issues started last July; there were no temperature logs or cleaning logs being kept. The site was supposed to be sending these to her office weekly, but she has received only a few logs.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO