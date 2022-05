After an image went viral of "Blacks only" and "whites only" signs over water fountains at a Cincinnati high school, students are being disciplined. According to NBC News, students at Colerain High School posted the racist signs for approximately 30 seconds, took photos and posted on social media. Northwest Local School District officials claim they were notified of the incident on May 5, which is when parents were notified via letter.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO