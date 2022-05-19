ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

Local Army National Guard soldiers earn promotions

Cover picture for the articleLATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general for New York, has announced the promotion of several local members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of...

Romesentinel.com

Officers recognized during awards ceremony in Utica

UTICA — Members of the Utica Police Department and their families gathered on Thursday to hold their annual awards ceremony, honoring the men and women in uniform for their law enforcement achievements over the past year. The ceremony was held at Daniele’s at Valley View on the Memorial Parkway....
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Cazenovia businessman announces run for congress in 22nd District

CAZENOVIA — Steve Wells, Madison County resident, founding partner of Syracuse-based American Food and Vending Corporation, and former criminal prosecutor, has announced he will seek election in the newly formed 22nd Congressional District, which includes Onondaga County, Madison County, and Oneida County:. “I simply cannot watch from the sidelines...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Henry M. Jaworski

Henry M. Jaworski, 97, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the comfort of his home, with his family by his side. Born on July 2, 1924, in Łomza, Poland, Henry was the son of the late Mieczyslaw and Henryka Brodowska Jaworski. On October 4, 1952, he married Bertha Skiba in St. Stanislaus Church. They shared a blessed union of over 59 years prior to her passing on August 27, 2012. Henry was in the 8th English Army, 3rd Karpassion Division Single Corps, 3rd Division Infantry in Siberia and served also in Russia, Italy and England from 1942- 1948. He was Honored with the Cross of Valor (Poland) for his actions in the war. He was employed as a Mental Hygiene Therapy Aide at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center for 28 years, until his retirement in 1986. Henry was a member of Holy Trinity Church were he also was an usher, a 4th Degree Knight of Knights of Columbus, William E. Burke Council #189, White Eagle Association, the Polish Community Club, Kopernik Memorial Association, Polish Combatants of World War II SPK 13, Polish Legion of American Veterans Walter Skiba Post #20, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #140.
UTICA, NY
Minicozzi to receive Manfred scholarship

Lilyann Minicozzi, a senior at Rome Free Academy, is the 2022 winner of the Robert D. Manfred Scholarship, according to an announcement by scholarship officials. As a result, she will receive up to $40,000 towards the cost of her college education. Minicozzi is ranked third in her class of 373....
ROME, NY
Elizabeth A. (Grabowski) Bauer

Elizabeth A. Bauer, 84, of Rome, retired registered nurse, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, after a brief illness. Born in Utica on June 14, 1937, she was a daughter of Stanley and Helen Zientek Grabowski. She attended Holy Trinity School, Utica, and graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School, Utica. Liz was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Utica. She worked as a registered nurse at Rose Hospital in Rome and in the office of Dr. Hans Zutrauen in Rome.
ROME, NY
Virginia ‘Ginny’ Rabe

Virginia (Ginny) Rabe passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022. She was born on the Wisniewski farm in Boonville, NY, on April 6, 1934, the last of twelve children of an immigrant Polish couple, Frank and Mary Wielka Wisniewski. Ginny attended the one room schoolhouse just down the road from the farm on Potato Hill where she helped teach the younger students and graduated several years ahead of schedule, becoming an accomplished pianist along the way. She later attended a secretarial school and went on to graduate from the Cortland State Teachers School, majoring in Biology. Using her degree, she taught Science in several local school districts including West Canada Valley, Holland Patent, New Hartford, Rome, the New York State School for the Deaf and she substitute taught during and after her teaching career. Along the way she mentored hundreds of students who were no doubt grateful for her tutelage.
ROME, NY
Reunion to be held for all RFA graduates

A reunion will be held for all Rome Free Academy graduates Aug. 12-14 at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Patrick Road in Verona. The event is being hosted by the RFA Class of 1959. Activities are as follows:. -Friday, Aug. 12: Light Hors d’Oeuvres at 6 p.m. and...
VERONA, NY
Most rural counties in New York

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2019 5-year population estimates.
POLITICS
Colgate University holds 201st commencement

HAMILTON — Nearly 700 students graduated during Colgate University's 201st Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Sanford Field House. Hundreds more friends and family members watched on in person and via live-stream. "We are here today...for the purpose of recognizing your achievements (and) celebrating your triumphs,"...
HAMILTON, NY
Funeral notices — May 21, 2022

BAURER — Elizabeth A. Bauer, 84, of Rome, on May 18, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Church. Calling hours 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Contributions to Rome Rescue Mission or American Cancer Society. BEAUPRE — Elizabeth...
ROME, NY
Oneida County Tourism wins pair of awards

UTICA — Oneida County Tourism (OCT) has received two awards from the New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) for excellence in tourism marketing. The awards were announced on May 5, in observance of National Travel and Tourism Week. Categories included marketing campaigns, destination management, stewardship, innovation, and leadership.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Andrew C. “Andy” Fogarty 1974 – 2021

Mr. Andrew C. “Andy” Fogarty, 47, of Clover Lane, Liverpool, New York died Friday, December 17, 2021, at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, following a short battle with cancer. Born on September 25, 1974, in New Hartford, NY, he was the son of Jean Connolly Fogarty. He was...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Tenney outlines projects, funding in district

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-22, New Hartford, announced she selected 15 projects to submit to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration as part of the fiscal year 2023 Community Project Funding process. The projects will benefit communities around New York’s 22nd District by supporting local police, ensuring access to clean water,...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Ownership, family, Utica – three pillars of Griffin’s Pub

UTICA — Over half a century ago, Anthony Griffin opened a bar on Columbia Street in Utica called Griff’s. His son, Michael, helped out at what he remembers as “mostly a bar,” where he manned two deep fryers to serve “bar food for the football crowd.” That’s where it began.
UTICA, NY
Village historian to share Holland Patent lore

HOLLAND PATENT — Holland Patent historian Mike Parker not only enjoys learning and sharing the long history of the unique village, but he also enjoys the hobby of metal detecting. He aims to bring history to life through his research and also by going out and talking to farmers...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Rome modified boys lacrosse team edges host Whitesboro

The Rome boys modified lacrosse team beat Whitesboro 10-9 on the road Thursday. Jackson Marchione had a hat trick and added three assists for the Black Knights. Luke Hammon scored four times. Mark Varano scored twice. Aidan VanWie had two assists. Jake Bruno and Steven Mudry added an assist apiece.
WHITESBORO, NY
Historical events abound in Madison County

The following is a list of upcoming historical events in the Madison County area:. 11 a.m. a new historic marker will be unveiled in front of the Cider House Antiques on Route 20 in Bouckville. The maker honors the location of the former Motts Cider Mill Complex. The event will feature a short tour of the Mott display at Cider House Antiques, the Methodist Church across the road that has a stained glass window dedicated to Seward Mott and the Chenango Canal Cottage where pictures of Mott and his original factory can be seen. Parking is available on the campground. Following the ceremony and tours attendees are invited to Quacks diner down the road for lunch and conversation. For more information contact Diane Van Slyke at 315-729-8323 or email: chenangocanaltowpath@gmail.com.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
New site moves closer to reality for rural outreach program

HOLLAND PATENT — The Foothills Rural Community Ministry, a non-denominational, multi-program outreach organization has successfully closed on a new parcel of land where it aims to build a larger and safer facility. The purchase of the land at the new location — at 8583 Route 365 in Floyd to...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY

