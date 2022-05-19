ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Update: Man’s body recovered from Chattahoochee River

By Hannah James, Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khJDu_0fjeHBGd00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The body of a person who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night has been recovered.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the male victim was found Thursday morning at the boat ramp behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Bryan has identified the victim as 44-year-old Scott Fuller, Jr.

Residence on fire in Phenix City

Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull said the body was recovered at 8:45 a.m. on May 19, 2022.

Shull spoke to News 3 on what led to the discovery of the body.

“We had a gentleman that was fishing by the Powerhouse Rapids and he discovered the body. Since then, our dive team came in with the boat, removed the body from the water, right over here at this location behind the Trade Center. And at 9:40, the coroner made a pronouncement that the person was dead at 9:40.”

Bryan said the body will be taken to the county morgue, and the GBI will be called in rule on an official cause of death.

“We’ll be calling the GBI, we got an ID on him… it’s going to be a suicide or an accidental death. When we send him up to the GBI, they’re going to let us know if he drowned or if he had cardiac arrest, things of that nature. But from the witnesses statement that they saw him jump, indicates to me it’s a suicide. Now, was he just going for a swim? Decided he could do a flip off the bridge? Then it would become an accidental death. Ultimately it’ll be my decision on which way I go with it, and we’ll study all the evidence, and reports from the witnesses, and things of that nature. I want to be fair to him, I want to be fair to his family,” Bryan says.

He also says some people have jumped off that same bridge for pleasure, so an accidental death has not been ruled out.

“They tracked a guy yesterday over in Phenix City and thought it was him, and he told them, ‘yeah I jump off of there all the time, I do it for fun.’ So therefore we just don’t know at this time,” he explains.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

Related
wdhn.com

Dale County man dies by tractor

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man is dead after his tractor flipped over on him while he was working in his yard today. 70-year-old Carl Gohagan, was trying to pull a tree stump out of his yard in Echo when his tractor overturned on him. He...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

At least one dead in traffic crash on US 231 North

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person is dead after a traffic crash on US 231 near Barrington Road. First responders were dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle upside down in a ditch. The vehicle is wrapped in powerlines. Several additional vehicles in the roadway are trapped by...
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Update: 2 dogs missing after Albany house fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire that occurred early Saturday morning has left one home destroyed. Police said the fire occurred at the 1800 block of Acker Drive around 12:53 a.m. The occupants in the home got out safely but Albany Fire Department (AFD) officials said there were three dogs in the home, one that was found alive and two that are missing.
ALBANY, GA
wdhn.com

Dothan Fire investigating cause of house fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Fire is investigating what caused a home near downtown Dothan to go up in flames on Saturday evening. Dothan Fire, Dothan Police and Pilcher’s Ambulance responded to a fire on the 600 block of Catalpa Ave. just after 6:30 p.m. Responders were able...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Phenix City, AL
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Phenix City, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtvy.com

Dothan police investigating overnight murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is a dead after an early morning shooting in downtown Dothan. Police say 21-year-old Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts of Dothan was murdered outside a downtown café in the 200 block of East Powell Street. It happened just after 3 a.m. McLeod-Roberts was outside the...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Chattahoochee River#Ems Division#News 3#The Powerhouse Rapids#Gbi
WTVM

Guns, drugs seized during traffic stops in Muscogee, Talbot counties

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two area law enforcement agencies have made arrests and recovered a number of items following recent traffic stops. In Muscogee County, multiple traffic stops were conducted on Friday - which resulted in an arrest of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cleared a felony violation of probation warrant, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Teen reported missing from Enterprise, Alabama

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a flyer stating that it is searching for a 15-year-old girl that was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. The missing girl is Autumn Twitty, 5′8″ and approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen around 2:50 a.m. Saturday near Windsor Way in Enterprise, she was wearing a Florida State t-shirt with black jogging pants.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Man, juvenile injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of Kingsbury Drive around 11:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, police found a juvenile victim and an adult male victim.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgxa.tv

Deputies respond to crash at east Macon liquor store

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies responded to a crash in east Macon Friday morning. WGXA crews on the scene witnessed firefighters handling a car that had burned. It happened at the Sportsman Package Store on Bethune Avenue around 11:30 a.m. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the...
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police K9 Andy retires

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is celebrating the retirement of K9 Andy! “Andy has been a great asset to the LaGrange Police Department and has had much success in his time with the unit,” LaGrange Police said in a Facebook post. According to officials, in 2016 Andy began his career with LaGrange […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WALB 10

APD investigates three-vehicle accident near Sam’s Club

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany car accident is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to the accident in the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, near Sam’s Club around 1:10 p.m. on Friday. APD said a 2004 Kia Spectra was traveling westbound and...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot, killed at River Park Apartments in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon at River Park apartments in Macon. Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened outside building 30 of the complex. They got the call around 1:15 p.m., DeFoe said. "Bibb County Sheriff's Office...
MACON, GA
WTVM

Man arrested, charged after police standoff on Westgate Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested on multiple charges after firing at officers during a nearly six hour standoff. On May 19, at approximately 10:45 pm., officers with the Columbus Police Department were dispatched to 3838 Westgate Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers encountered a female victim outside of the residence who reported that she had been assaulted by her husband and that he was in possession of a handgun.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy