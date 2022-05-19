ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Dundalk High School teacher charged after mother sees video of son being choked

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
A teacher at Dundalk High School is accused of choking at least two of his students back in February.

Baltimore County Police on Thursday announced second-degree assault charges against 30-year-old Andrew L Rader.

According to the Dundalk High website, he is the chairman of the school's art department and has been there since August 2021.

Investigators only became aware of the incident on April 1, when the mother of one student made a report about a video showing Rader choking her son in class.

WMAR-2 News obtained charging documents detailing the allegations.

During an interview with police the victim told police that Rader had done this to him at least ten times in the past, but was "scared to make a big deal out of it."

Rader apparently started doing this kind of thing in a playful manner at the beginning of the school year, before getting more aggressive over time.

The boy said Rader often did this to other freshman students in the same class.

Turns out one of those other victim's took the video, and sent it to his classmate's mother to prove why her son had skipped Rader's class the week prior.

Rader's alleged behavior did not stop at choking. Both students reported that he would frequently come from behind and push on their backs to find pressure points. At times, Rader was also known to lock both students out of their cell phones.

Neither victim reported any injuries from the choking incidents. There are however other potential victims, police say.

Upon learning of the allegations, the school said Rader was immediately removed and placed on administrative leave.

In a letter to parents, the school called the allegations "deeply troubling," and a "violation of the core values of our school."

Rader reportedly refused to be interviewed by detectives leading the case.

Online court records show he has already been released on a $3,500 unsecured bond. He's due back in court July 12.

Counseling services are being offered to students potentially impacted by these recent events.

Anyone with more information on the incidents should call police at 410-887-7720.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

