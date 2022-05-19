ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Police: Penn Yan Woman Charged With Felony for Throwing Stones at Car

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Penn Yan woman faces felony criminal mischief charges after police say she threw stones at a car as it was...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Multiple charges against Penn Yan man, resists arrest

Police arrested a Penn Yan man on Friday stemming from charges filed from an incident reported three days prior. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Edward H. Judy, 30, of Penn Yan for menacing, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest. During...
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons man arrested after failure to appear in court

Police say a Lyons man was taken into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dakota Norris, 27, of Lyons for failure to appear in court. Norris was initially arrested in October for for petit larceny. He is scheduled to...
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls woman charged with unlicensed operation

Police say a Seneca Falls woman was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department charged Karrie M. Maslyn, 42, of Seneca Falls with aggravated unlicensed operation. Police initially stopped Maslyn for failure to stop at a stop sign. Upon investigation, it was...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested after Rampage

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:41 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Florencio L. Alicea, age 37, of Seneca Falls, New York following two incidents. On Friday, May 20, 2022, police received a delayed report that Alicea punched another individual then displayed a knife and threatened him. No one was injured during the incident. As a result of the investigation police charged Alicea with harassment in the second degree, a violation; menacing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal possession of weapon in the third degree, a class D felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Crime & Safety
informnny.com

NYSP K-9 helps arrest man with 8 outstanding warrants

BATH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police K-9 unit “Booby” assisted with an arrest on Saturday. According to a press release from NYSP, troopers from State Police in Bath identified a male walking along Lakoma Avenue in the village of Savona as Devin Twist on May 21. Patrols were reportedly aware Twist had several active warrants, including two bench warrants out of SP Bath.
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Criminal Contempt

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 9:33 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Catina Y Overbaugh, age 48, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from an incident where Overbaugh violated an active stay-away order of protection by contacting the protected party. Overbaugh was charged with Criminal Contempt in the second degree. Overbaugh was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center to await arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Varrick Man Arrested for Suspended License

A Varrick man was arrested early Sunday morning in Seneca Falls. Police report the arrest of Corey Jensen at 1:14a after he was pulled over for failing to keep right on a Bridge Street. It was found that, due to failure to appear in court on multiple dates, Jensen’s license was suspended.
SENECA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Throwing Stones#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
WHEC TV-10

K-9 unit 'Bobby' finds wanted criminal with 8 warrants

SAVONA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A New York State Police K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a wanted criminal on Saturday. Troopers identified a man walking along Lakoma Avenue in the village of Savona as Devin Twist. Known to have several active warrants, troopers approached him. Twist then fled...
SAVONA, NY
FL Radio Group

Buffalo Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Buffalo man following an investigation into a traffic stop and subsequent domestic incident that occurred in the Town of Ontario. Deputies arrested Michael P. Ott SR., 44, of Hamlin Road in the City of Buffalo for 2 Counts of...
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Another Arrest Made in Connection to Assault/Robbery of Autistic Newark Teen

Another arrest has been made in connection to the May 12th assault and robbery of an autistic Newark teen. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 18 year old Thomas Eaves of Geneva on a warrant issued for the early May incident where he, along with Jordan Dreschler and two juveniles, are alleged to have assaulted then robbed the 16 year old victim of his shoes and phone. Dreschler is also accused of filming the incident.
NEWARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A drug investigation has led to the arrest of a Seneca Falls man. Police report the arrest of Dejon Butler on Friday for an outstanding parole warrant. Further investigation found him to be in possession of cocaine and prescription pills. He was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear...
SENECA FALLS, NY
fingerlakesdailynews.com

Three Suspects Arrested for Assault/Robbery of Autistic Newark Teen; Warrant Issued for Suspect from Geneva

Arrests have been made in connection with an assault and robbery of a 16-year-old autistic boy that was captured on video in Newark last week. 18-year-old Jordan Drechsler, of Newark, and 18-year-old Thomas Eaves, of Geneva, along with two juveniles, one from Rochester and the other from Canandaigua, are accused of acting in concert to assault and then rob the 16-year old of his shoes and cell phone. Drechsler is also accused of filming the May 12th incident on his phone. He has been charged with conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: 64-year-old man shot on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say that a man was shot in the area of Clifford Avenue and Ellison Street Sunday evening. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:44 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a 64-year-old male who had been shot at least once in the leg. He was taken to Strong Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons woman arrested after fraud investigation

Police arrested a Lyons woman following a fraud complaint. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Connie Cotturone, 32, of Lyons for petit larceny and misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that Cotturone allowed other individuals to use her SNAP benefit card in the...
LYONS, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Facing Multiple Charges after Burglary

An Olean man is facing multiple charges after an incident earlier this week. According to the New York State Police, 29-year-old Zachary Knapp burglarized a Hinsdale residence, causing damage to the front door and windows, stole a vehicle, and recklessly crashed into nearby property. Knapp was arrested and arraigned in...
OLEAN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy