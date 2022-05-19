Police: Penn Yan Woman Charged With Felony for Throwing Stones at Car

Arrests have been made in connection with an assault and robbery of a 16-year-old autistic boy that was captured on video in Newark last week. 18-year-old Jordan Drechsler, of Newark, and 18-year-old Thomas Eaves, of Geneva, along with two juveniles, one from Rochester and the other from Canandaigua, are accused of acting in concert to assault and then rob the 16-year old of his shoes and cell phone. Drechsler is also accused of filming the May 12th incident on his phone. He has been charged with conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.

GENEVA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO