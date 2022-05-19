Marshalltown Police Announce Update Regarding Recent Stabbing Incident, Subject Involved Facing Criminal Charges

Iowa City Police say they’ve arrested a woman who confronted officers who were breaking up a party at her neighbor’s house that she posted about on Facebook. The ICPD Daily Activity Log shows officers were called to 5 South Lucas Street multiple times Friday night for a loud party. While an investigator was speaking with the residents around 10:45pm, 33-year-old Stephanie Maida reportedly interjected herself into the situation. Arrest records indicate Maida lives on Iowa Avenue around the corner from the party. Police say she acknowledged she had nothing to do with the nuisance property, yet she refused to remove herself from the situation. Maida was arrested after reportedly refusing multiple police commands to leave. Officers say Maida physically resisted being handcuffed, being walked to the patrol car and being placed inside. Maida allegedly kicked at officers and initially refused to give her name. She was ultimately identified by her father.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO