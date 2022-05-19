ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Marshalltown Police Announce Update Regarding Recent Stabbing Incident, Subject Involved Facing Criminal Charges

1230kfjb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshalltown Police Department has announced an update regarding a recent stabbing incident in the Marshalltown community. During the early morning of Monday, May...

www.1230kfjb.com

KCJJ

Crash near Mayflower Hall leads to arrest on OWI, drug charges

A late night Iowa City car accident has led to drunk driving and drug charges against a Poweshiek County man. Iowa City Police were called to the area of Mayflower Hall just after 10:45 Saturday night for a reckless driver who almost hit the complainant. Moments later, police received a report of a single vehicle crash near Dubuque Street and Ridge Road that disabled a 2016 Ford F150. One caller said both the driver and passenger seemed highly intoxicated. Another said a second vehicle had stopped at the scene, and all the subjects were yelling at each other.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Numerous arson charges filed against two boys after fires in Vinton

VINTON, Iowa — Two boys face serious charges including 1st Degree Arson after a long string of fires earlier this month in Vinton. It all stated in the early morning hours of May 14 when Vinton Police and Fire were called to a fire north of the city swimming pool. They found a Park and Rec pickup and a playground fully engulfed in flames. Both were destroyed, leading to damages of well over $200,000.
VINTON, IA
1230kfjb.com

Former McCallsburg City Officials Face Criminal Charges

Two former city officials in Story County are facing criminal charges after a state audit report recently revealed improper transactions that occurred during their tenure involving city fund accounts. Former McCallsburg Mayor Chris Erickson and former City Clerk Jennifer Heithoff, are both charged with Felonious Misconduct in Office, a Class...
STORY COUNTY, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Marshalltown, IA
KCJJ

Transient arrested after disrupting Summer of the Arts performance

A local transient has been arrested after disrupting a downtown Iowa City concert. Iowa City Police were called to the Ped Mall just after 7:45 Friday night for an intoxicated subject harassing the high school students performing at the Summer of the Arts free concert series. Last Friday night’s performance was from the City, West and Liberty high school jazz ensembles.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police investigating after woman shot and killed

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are seeking any information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of Sumner Street. Officers were able to locate a vehicle nearby in the 200 block of Manson Street which contained a female passenger who had been shot.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines man fired a gun from his porch

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is out of jail on Sunday night after police say he fired a gun from his front porch. Jeffrey Jones is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say home surveillance video shows Jones on his porch firing a gun...
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman arrested after reported assault at downtown Iowa City live music club

A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested after a reported assault causing an injury at a downtown Iowa City live music club. Iowa City Police were called to a fight between two women at El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just before midnight Saturday. Witnesses told arriving officers that 18-year-old Emma Backen of Blairs Ferry Road NE followed a woman outside the bar, then grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face. The two had reportedly been fighting inside the bar earlier.
IOWA CITY, IA
Person
Shane Rose
Person
Andrew Simmons
cbs2iowa.com

Woman shot dead in Waterloo, Police asking for help from public

WATERLOO, Iowa — Police are asking for help in tracking down the person who shot and killed a woman in Waterloo early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 600 block of Sumner around 3:24am Sunday for a report of shots fired. Later, officers investigating the area found a woman in the passenger seat of a car in the 200 block of Manson with a gunshot wound. First responders immediately worked to save her life and rush her to a local hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

DMPD arrest shooting suspect also wanted in homicide investigation

DES MOINES, IOWA — A man wanted for questioning in a March homicide investigation in Des Moines has now been arrested and charged with shooting a man earlier this week. Brian Houston, Jr. was taken into custody on Friday and charged with Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Police say Houston shot […]
DES MOINES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshall County Man Faces Animal Abuse Charges

A Marshall County man is facing animal abuse charges after a complaint was made that he knowingly and intentionally mistreated certain types of animals that were in his care. Twenty-one-year-old Cole Purdy of rural Marshalltown was arrested Wednesday on three counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Animal Abuse, along with another count of animal abuse, which was classified as a serious misdemeanor.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
#Police#Forty Four#Violent Crime#Unitypoint Hospital#Going Armed With Intent
KCCI.com

Woman dies after being found shot in car

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning. Officers say they responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. They located a vehicle with the victim inside. First responders rushed her to a nearby hospital,...
WATERLOO, IA
Waterloo Journal

Waterloo Police respond to weapons call at 2060 E. Ridgeway

Waterloo, IA – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It happened at the Planet Fitness located at 2060 E. Ridgeway. Waterloo Police Department officers responded to a weapons call. The responding officers discovered that a female inside had a gun...
WATERLOO, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Stabbing Suspect Identified, Arrest Made

Marshalltown Police have arrested a man being sought on a warrant for stabbing another man in the community earlier this week. Forty-four-year-old Shane Rose of Marshalltown was arrested by police Thursday afternoon at a private residence located in the 3200 block of South 12th Street in Marshalltown. Rose is accused...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

IC woman arrested after allegedly confronting police who were breaking up neighbor’s party she posted about on Facebook

Iowa City Police say they’ve arrested a woman who confronted officers who were breaking up a party at her neighbor’s house that she posted about on Facebook. The ICPD Daily Activity Log shows officers were called to 5 South Lucas Street multiple times Friday night for a loud party. While an investigator was speaking with the residents around 10:45pm, 33-year-old Stephanie Maida reportedly interjected herself into the situation. Arrest records indicate Maida lives on Iowa Avenue around the corner from the party. Police say she acknowledged she had nothing to do with the nuisance property, yet she refused to remove herself from the situation. Maida was arrested after reportedly refusing multiple police commands to leave. Officers say Maida physically resisted being handcuffed, being walked to the patrol car and being placed inside. Maida allegedly kicked at officers and initially refused to give her name. She was ultimately identified by her father.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona Man Arrested for Trafficking Stolen Weapon in Marion County

A Kalona man was arrested in Marion County Wednesday. Court documents show 34-year-old Aaron Wayne Neuzil was arrested at about 4:18 p.m. on Highway 5 North by a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy after being found in possession of a black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm that was confirmed stolen out of Iowa City. Neuzil is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons, first offense, a class D felony. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Woman stabs man after arguing in the car

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is recovering in a Des Moines hospital this morning after being stabbed in the arm. It happened on Mattern Avenue and East 14th street around 1 Sunday morning. Des Moines police say a man and woman were arguing in the car. The man...
DES MOINES, IA

