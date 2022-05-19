ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn to Swim This Summer

 5 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The summer season presents an excellent opportunity for children and adults to learn how to swim and better enjoy our City pools and our local beaches.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department encourages everyone to learn how to swim and stay safe in the water. We offer swim lessons to help develop this important life skill for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the summer. Our certified instructors will incorporate age-appropriate techniques and methods to make it fun for children.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department partners with the American Red Cross for the Learn-to-Swim Program, which offers Group Swim Lessons designed for ages 3 to 12. Classes are based on a progressive system in which students learn a set of skills before advancing to the next level. Summer sessions will run from June 6 to July 28. Each session runs for two consecutive weeks, Monday through Thursday. All classes are 30 minutes long and are available at the Corpus Christi Natatorium, Oso Pool, and H-E-B Pool.

  • Corpus Christi Natatorium 3202 Cabaniss Parkway
  • Oso Pool 1109 Bernice Drive
  • H-E-B Pool 1520 Shely Street

SUMMER 2022 GROUP SWIM LESSONS SCHEDULE:

Corpus Christi Natatorium:

Monday to Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Session 1: June 6 to June 16

Session 2: June 20 to June 30

Session 3: July 4 to July 14

Session 4: July 18 to July 28

H-E-B Pool and Oso Pool:

Monday to Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Session 1: June 6 to June 16

Session 2: June 20 to June 30

Session 3: July 4 to July 14

Session 4: July 18 to July 28

Registration is open now and will close the Thursday before each class session starts. Register Online at https://register.ccparkandrec.com/. The fee for each session is $50 per person for a total of eight classes.

CITY PERK: Admission to all City pools is free for everyone. They offer cool recreation from the summer heat for families looking to stretch their budgets.

For more information, visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click “Swim Programs & Pools”), or call 361-826-3465.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance.

