The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 2022 Summer Tribute Series lineup at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. This series will feature performers that celebrate and pay homage to the music of a particular artist or group. Three concerts have been scheduled for June starting with Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute on June 5. June 12 will feature End of the Line: Allman Brothers Tribute, and Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute will be on June 19.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO