What a prom night!

On the edge of a swamp in the woods off North Bridgton’s Middle Ridge, cast up along a languid bending of Roger Brook and overspread by shadowy pine, a single headstone can be found laid out as on a bier of moss. Despite its position perilously close to the swift-running stream, and despite the erosion wrought by a century’s measure of storms and the encroachments of frost and lichen, even still, the white marble of this lonely headstone rises like a pale ghost to meet one’s eye, as if to affirm amid the moldering overgrowth of its surroundings the eternal and unperishing nature of that soul whose graven name can still be traced on its timeworn surface. It is the stone of Martha E. Longley, born March 8, 1824 and wife of J.R. Longley, and the inscription informs us that Martha went to her peace on Nov. 30, 1896 over 125 years ago.
