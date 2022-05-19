ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

What a prom night!

 4 days ago

What a wonderful Saturday for the first prom in two years. The crowd was large and the dresses were beautiful for pictures at Barrett’s Park. We could not have asked for a better day. Thank you so much to the restaurants that participated in the “Dine out for...

Miller joins Back River Therapeutic Massage

Pamela Wiley LMT is pleased to welcome Ashley Miller LMT to her practice Back River Therapeutic Massage located at 18 West Street in Boothbay Harbor. Ashley has lived in the Boothbay region since 2013. She is a recent graduate of Spa Tech Institute, finishing her program in 2021. She previously worked in childcare locally and loved it. Finding she wanted to further her education, she dove headfirst into body work. Her passion is helping people feel their best in hopes of giving them a sense of rejuvenation and relaxation. She believes her training was the best decision she has made for her family and is looking forward to serving the community where she lives while working with Pamela at 18 West Street, Boothbay Harbor.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Local hairstylist might become national winner

Boothbay Harbor hairstylist Betsy Wildes is on her way to becoming the $10,000 winner of Life & Style Magazine’s “Ultimate Stylist” if she receives the most votes in the competition. Daily voting for Wildes began May 17 and can be made online via Facebook at https://ultstylist.com/2022/betsy-wildes. Wildes...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
BRGC’s Home and Garden Tour returns!

The Boothbay Region Garden Club welcomes you back to our Home and Garden Tour in 2022! Save the date: Friday, July 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tour features special properties with guest houses, workshops, beautiful water views and wonderful gardens. Tickets go on sale on June 1...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Memorial service for Elizabeth Richardson

A memorial service will be held for Elizabeth “Betty” Richardson, who passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Boothbay Harbor United Methodist Church with a burial beforehand at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Boothbay. Hall Funeral Home...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Crime writer Kate Flora discusses her craft

Maine has produced some terrific female mystery writers, and Lincoln County Historical Association is pleased to celebrate them with a talk by Kate Flora. A Maine native and highly accomplished crime writer, Flora’s Zoom presentation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 will cover the long heritage of mystery writing in Maine with a special focus on her friend, the late mystery author Lea Wait.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

A Island Landmark Has Reopened

After being closed all of 2021 because of illness, Rosalie's Pizza on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor has re-opened. It has been 2 years since anyone has been able to dine inside Rosalie's because in 2020 they were only open for takeout because of COVID. But now, they are open!...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Madison defeats Boothbay

The Boothbay Regon High School boys tennis team lost at Madison High School, 4-1, Saturday, May 21. Coach Matt Brewer said despite the loss, the Seahawks were competitive against the division-leading Bulldogs. “We lost 4-1 but there were some positive takeaways. Andrew (Fowlie) played fantastic and won his third singles...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Boothbay defeats Winthrop

The Boothbay Region Seahawks boys tennis team defeated the visiting Winthrop Ramblers, 3-0, on Friday, May 20. First singles: Cleyton Splaine defeated Nate Haley 6-3 6-2 Second singles: Sawyer Blake defeated Joseph Szaras 6-2 6-1 No third singles match was played. First doubles: Andrew Fowlie and Rodi Mayne defeated Sam...
BOOTHBAY, ME
‘Boatbuilding in Maine and Boothbay

On Thursday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m, Boothbay Region Historical Society presents Jon Johansen’s talk "Boatbuilding in Maine and Boothbay from 1980 to the Present." Boatbuilding in the state of Maine has an incredible history. Jon will look at some of the more interesting boats built on the coast of Maine over the last 40 years, whether sail or power, large or small, for pleasure or for work.
BOOTHBAY, ME
94.3 WCYY

Timber Lounge in Portland, Maine Unveils Their New Plush Space

At the end of the March, Timber Steakhouse announced that there were planning on ditching the steakhouse concept and rebranding as a plush bourbon bar with some light eats. After a short renovation, Timber has done as they promised, rebranding themselves as the Timber Bourbon Bar and Lounge and unveiling a new interior and exterior place that seems perfect for a drink or two.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

A ‘New’ Beachfront Tiki Bar Opening in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

7For many returning visitors to Old Orchard Beach, it's difficult to believe that it has been more than a decade since the popular outdoor bar called the Krazy Klam closed permanently. "The Klam", as it came be known, was a hotspot for its quality fried food and nightly entertainment in the form of solo artists, bands, or DJs that featured karaoke. When it was torn down as part of the redevelopment of the area, many felt as though the loss of "The Klam" was like a portion of the soul of the downtown area being ripped away.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
The mystery of Martha’s headstone

On the edge of a swamp in the woods off North Bridgton’s Middle Ridge, cast up along a languid bending of Roger Brook and overspread by shadowy pine, a single headstone can be found laid out as on a bier of moss. Despite its position perilously close to the swift-running stream, and despite the erosion wrought by a century’s measure of storms and the encroachments of frost and lichen, even still, the white marble of this lonely headstone rises like a pale ghost to meet one’s eye, as if to affirm amid the moldering overgrowth of its surroundings the eternal and unperishing nature of that soul whose graven name can still be traced on its timeworn surface. It is the stone of Martha E. Longley, born March 8, 1824 and wife of J.R. Longley, and the inscription informs us that Martha went to her peace on Nov. 30, 1896 over 125 years ago.
BRIDGTON, ME
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
BANGOR, ME
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best cakes in New Hampshire

If you need a cake for a special occasion, where do you go to find the best in New Hampshire? Our viewers gave us their choices. In the mood for some cake? Check out all the places picked by our viewers on our Facebook page. 5. Frederick's Pastries in Amherst...
DERRY, NH
wabi.tv

Mainers take part in No Mow May

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - You may notice some yards around the state are looking a little less clean cut than normal. Some people across the state are taking part in No Mow May. Keeping lawnmowers tucked away just a little bit longer. It’s part of an effort to help the...
LAMOINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rockland home listed on Craigslist for $1

ROCKLAND, Maine — These days, a lot of people are talking about the housing market. High demand and low inventory are sending prices sky high. But what if you could buy a house for just $1? In Rockland, you can. One home is currently listed on Craigslist currently for $1... but the waterfront property it sits on is not included.
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Jetport experiences delays, cancellations following nighttime closing

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Jetport has experienced numerous delays and closures since it began closing from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. due to runway renovation. The Jetport's main runway has been undergoing renovations beginning on April 18. The Jetport had warned that the closure would affect flights, as its other runways would be unable to accommodate instrument-aided landings in the case of weather. The nighttime closures began over the past week, and is set to run through June 13.
PORTLAND, ME

