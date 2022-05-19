ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Longtime Lakeville teacher, coach Milan Mader remembered

By by Tad Johnson and Mike Shaughnessy Sun Thisweek Dakota County Tribune
 4 days ago

Milan Mader worked in District 194 for 34 years

Milan Mader, a teacher and coach in the Lakeville Area School District for 34 years, often shared with his students stories of his athletic past or his family plight as they fled their home country of Czechoslovakia after the former Soviet Union invaded in 1968.

Mader was a firm believer in passing on life lessons in sports and one’s own experiences to the legions of high school young people he motivated to reach their goals.

The longtime gymnastics, volleyball, and track and field coach died at the age of 83 on April 25 due to complications from Parkinson’s, but his stories live on in the lives he touched.

“He always had high expectations of the kids, but he also was very positive,” said Teri Homan, Lakeville North High School science teacher and head gymnastics coach 2011-22. “He was an elite athlete and he told life stories all the time, stories about what you could achieve with hard work and dedication. His stories about getting out of Czechoslovakia were like what you would see in the movies and on TV. When he finished telling a story, it was like the kids didn’t want to disappoint him.”

That commitment to excel led his volleyball teams at Cooper and Lakeville North to pile up 806 victories, 15 state tournament appearances, five state runner-up finishes and one state title at Lakeville North in 2010, after which he retired.

The Lakeville North gymnastics teams he coached from 1978-2003 made 15 state meet appearances and captured 10 state titles.

In addition to elevating teams championship status, Mader was an advocate for girls sports and helped bring them to prominence.

His family said he instilled the principles of competition, dedication, hard work and sportsmanship.

“Milan was a champion in every sense of the word,” the family said. “However, his coaching goal was never to rack up awards and titles. It was to instill character in all of his athletes and help them become the best version of themselves.”

“He had a knack for motivating kids, and he learned as much about gymnastics as he could,” Homan said. “I saw a lot of times when he would talk with judges, asking them how his kids could improve.”

Homan joined the Lakeville gymnastics program as an assistant coach in 1995 and was one of Mader’s assistants until he retired as gymnastics coach in 2011 when she became head coach.

Homan said she spoke with Mader’s daughter-in-law about a week before he died, and he wanted it relayed to Homan that he was happy so see North’s gymnastics tradition maintained after his retirement. He visited practice frequently until his health declined.

Lakeville North’s gymnastics facility next year will have a scoreboard dedicated to Mader, said Homan, who will be succeeded by Samantha Nalley, a current assistant coach, next year.

“I wish I would have had a chance to take his hand and show him the scoreboard, because everything we’ve done as a program was because of him,” Homan said.

“Milan helped raise the level of volleyball and commitment to students in our conference and state,” said Kathy Gillen, longtime Eagan High School volleyball coach. “He worked tirelessly with the volleyball program and was the coach of two other sports too (gymnastics and girls track and field). I remember him telling me that when he was hired he told his principal that he would be dedicated to Lakeville and its students and community. He never wavered on that!”

“I have tremendous respect for Milan,” Gillen said. “In a few words, they don’t make the Milan Maders anymore!”

“I don’t know if there’s another coach in the state that has done what Milan did in the athletic arena. His resume is amazing,” Walt Weaver, longtime Apple Valley High School volleyball coach, whose daughters, Cassie and Lindsey, played on Mader’s Lakeville teams.

Steve Willingham took over at Lakeville North in 2011 after Mader retired from coaching volleyball, and Weaver was Lakeville North’s head coach in 2012-13.

Weaver said: “After I accepted, I spoke with Milan and told him, ‘All I’m doing is continuing what you created.’ We won the state championship in 2012 and I remember being on the sideline, thinking that I was watching what Milan and Steve (Willingham) started.”

“A lot of people can concentrate on one sport and be OK at it. Milan coached three and pursued excellence in everything he did.”

Mader was inducted into seven different halls of fame, including those established by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association, Minnesota State High School League, Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association, Minnesota State High School Coaches Association, University of Minnesota Women’s Gymnastics, Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association, and Lakeville. He was named the 2003 Class AAA Coach of the Year, had the “Mader Loop” running trail named after him at Ritter Park, and he established the Bachman Invitational Tournament for volleyball.

Before being hired as teacher and coach in Lakeville in 1978, Mader’s family emigrated to the U.S. in January 1969 from Czechoslovakia where he was born, raised, graduated from Charles University in Prague, was a member of the Czech National Track Team, taught, and married Marie Bila on June 27, 1964.

Among all of his accomplishments, the family said nothing meant more to him than his family and the life he and Marie built in the U.S.

He worked several jobs to support the family, while studying English. He started teaching at St. Raphael’s Catholic School in Crystal in 1972 and coached soccer, volleyball, gymnastics and track at Cooper High School.

Mader enjoyed hiking, canoeing in the Boundary Waters, and traveling with Marie throughout Europe, the Czech Republic, and the U.S.

Milan liked music, Benny Hill episodes, reading, piano, guitar and woodworking. He enjoyed watching hockey, track and field, volleyball, tennis, gymnastics and the Olympic Games. He loved attending his kids’ and grandkids’ games and events, and Marie’s Czech cooking and baking.

Condolences can be posted at www.whitefuneralhomes.com.

Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

