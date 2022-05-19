ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ga. man’s death sentence is unconstitutional, lawyers allege

By The Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a Georgia man whose execution was put on hold by a judge this week are arguing...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 10

give me a break
3d ago

Tennessee put their execution on hold and now Georgia has followed. When are these families going to get the justice the jury system voted for them.

Reply
4
BuckCountry7
3d ago

Wrong!!! This man that killed those two little babies was unconstitutional. So come game day he gets his sentence carried out on schedule. I hope this message is clear.

Reply(1)
3
Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia Supreme Court hears case arguing for Confederate monument protections

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia Supreme Court justices heard arguments Thursday on cases that could determine if an organization with Confederate roots must prove they would be harmed by the removal of monuments in order to sue local government officials.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
washingtoncounty.news

UPDATE: Georgia man charged in Vernon shooting

VERNON – Investigators have arrested a Georgia man following a shooting incident that took place around 11:39 Saturday morning at the Vernon Express convenience store in Vernon. Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and Washington County Emergency Services arrived on scene to find an 18-year-old victim with a gunshot...
VERNON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Capital Punishment#Ap#The Georgia Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

Trump dumps Perdue ahead of Georgia primary election

David Perdue has been Trump’s ride or die since even before they both lost statewide in Georgia in 2020. But just days before the GOP primary for governor of Georgia, it seems like Trump is hanging his old buddy out to dry. May 21, 2022.
WRDW-TV

Employment numbers booming for S.C., Ga. and the nation

AUGUSTA, Ga. - While South Carolina’s unemployment rate continues a modest downward trend, the Georgia and national jobless rates reached a record low, according to the latest statistics. South Carolina. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell a tenth of a point from March’s 3.4% to 3.3, the Department...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy