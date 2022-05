On May 12, 2022, the US Environmental Protection Agency announced $2.25 million dollars of funding that was awarded to revitalize communities in Idaho. This investment will help revitalize and clean up Brownfield sites across Idaho into hubs of economic growth and job creation. Of the $2.25 million dollar award, $500,000 was awarded to the City of Pocatello for a Brownfields Assessment Grant and $1M was awarded to the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments, Inc for a Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO