PORT ANGELES – Bret Kenney, the man who assaulted a police officer in Sequim Thursday morning, is also being investigated for his mother’s murder. Teri Dawn Ward was found dead in her home Thursday morning just 4 hours after Kenney attacked and disarmed the officer during a routine traffic stop. Investigators say they believe Ward died from homicidal violence. Detectives were expect to conclude their investigation Friday and an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO