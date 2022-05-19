ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Intercepted audio reveals a Russian soldier trying to pull strings to get sent home from the war, Ukraine alleges

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGRyv_0fjeFH4300

Russian servicemen stand guard at the destroyed part of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol on May 18, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine.

Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

  • Ukraine's defense ministry published an intercepted call between a Russian soldier and his parents.
  • In the purported call, the soldier says his unit is on strike and that he's trying to scheme his way out of the war.
  • Ukrainian intelligence alleged the number of Russian troops who refuse to fight is "growing."

Ukraine's defense ministry published intercepted audio of Russian troops claiming to be on "strike" and trying to pull strings so they can get sent home from the war.

In a conversation released on Tuesday by Ukraine's intelligence division, a Russian soldier told his parents that his unit is on strike after relocating positions — "from a shithole to another shithole."

"Everyone is already tired of it all and everyone is on strike," the soldier, identified as Andrey, said. "They threw us off the highway into the fields, and nothing was equipped there. Everyone is already tired of it all and everyone is starting to rebel," adding that his work is "pointless."

Andrey's father responded that his son's 90-day service period will end soon, but the son shuts him down on the purported call.

"90 days is off the plate. We have already been told to not even think about it," Andrey said, adding that he was told his deployment in Ukraine would last until "the end of the operation, and then another two months."

Andrey then asked his parents to get a certificate saying he has high blood pressure so he could go home, citing some fellow soldiers who managed to leave the war.

"Let's try to get you out of there," Andrey's father responded.

On the reported call, Andrey's mother said a mutual acquaintance's unit of 400 Russian soldiers surrendered their weapons and were brought to Donetsk, where they were treated like "dissidents" and "revolutionaries."

The acquaintance was then placed in the sanatorium department of a mental hospital "so that when he is discharged, he can drive a car and work," the mother said on the call.

Ukrainian intelligence alleged in its post that "the number of those who refuse to fight against Ukraine in the so-called [Donetsk People's Republic] is growing,"

Russian forces have struggled with low morale throughout the invasion, according to intelligence reports.

Other issues — like poor communication and a fierce Ukrainian resistance — have forced Russian troops into a grinding and bloody campaign in the eastern Donbas region.

Ukraine has claimed that tens of thousands of Russian troops have died so far , though Western states estimate the figure is lower.

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

John Jackson
2d ago

Many Americans came up with all sorts of contrived ailments to avoid the pointless war in Vietnam. There's no reason to believe Russian boys aren't doing the same.

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Russian commanders killing their own wounded in Ukraine: Report

Rather than treating wounded troops, Russian commanders are shooting their own soldiers on the battlefield. As Russian troops scramble to keep fighting a stiff Ukrainian resistance, leaders are not only leaving their wounded for dead but are contributing to the killing, according to a report. A video of captured Russian intelligence troops, made by Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin and obtained by the Mirror, shows the captured troops explaining how commanders “finished off their wounded.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian Soldiers#War#Getty Images Ukraine#Defense Ministry#Ukrainian#Intercepted Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's feared Wagner mercenaries are seen in action for first time in Ukraine: Video shows troops accused of war crimes storming trenches as Russians 'struggle to break through frontlines' in bloody battle for Donbas

Wagner Group mercenaries have been filmed fighting in Ukraine for the first time as Russian troops go house-to-house in the bloody battle for control of Donbas. Drone footage from the town of Popansa, in Ukraine's east, shows a squad of Russians involved in intense street fighting with Ukrainian defenders - storming a house and throwing grenades before forcing them to surrender.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Zelensky mocks Putin for trying to discover a 'wunderwaffe' like the Nazis after Russia claimed it had developed laser weapon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has mocked Russia for 'trying to find its wunderwaffe' following reports Putin's military had successfully tested drone-busting laser weapons. The term 'wunderwaffe' translates as 'wonder weapon', and was a key part of Hitler's propaganda campaign to preserve public confidence as Allied forces and Soviet Union slowly...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

500K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy