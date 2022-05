Cell phone video from a terrifying Pike Place Market road rage incident shows the chaos that ensued on Easter Sunday last month. The incident allegedly started when two drivers got into an argument while trying to turn onto Pike Street. Both drivers, one 32-years-old and the other 45-years-old, got out of their cars during the altercation that prosecutors say turned into a fight. It was during this incident when 54-year-old Timothy Davis Stephenson allegedly got involved.

