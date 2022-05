New Hope Baptist Church in Appomattox held a special outdoor service Sunday to thank first responders for all they do for the community. “This service is for you,” Andy Dahlby told the crowd of about 250. Dahlby, New Hope’s youth and children minister, helped plan the event, which featured free donuts and coffee to participants from The Wandering Donut and Hamlett House Coffee.

APPOMATTOX, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO