UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed which topic has led to Dana White ignoring his text messages for the very first time. Despite retiring from competition following his title defense against Justin Gaethje in 2020, a decision that the UFC president did his best to try and reverse, Khabib has maintained a positive relationship with his former boss and has often been seen Octagon-side with White at events and out for dinner with the 52-year-old on social media.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO