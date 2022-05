LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police say one person is dead and another is hurt after an overnight shooting. In a release, the La Crosse Police Department said they were called for a report of shots being fired to the 1900 block of South 7th Street on the south side of La Crosse near Gundersen Hospital at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, where they found two people who had been shot.

