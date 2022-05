Another large mixed-use development may be coming to Pittsboro, but it could take longer than initially anticipated. Developers approached commissioners during the board’s regular meeting last week with plans for a 212-acre neighborhood — Robeson Walk, originally brought to the board in 2019 — with between 600 and 900 housing units and up to 50,000 square feet of commercial developments south of the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 64 Business and East Street and adjacent to Industrial Drive.

PITTSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO