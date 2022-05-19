K-College grad to serve as clerk for Justice Jackson

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo College graduate will be one of the first to serve as clerk for Supreme Court Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Claire Madill, who graduated from Kalamazoo College in 2012, will begin her new position after the justice is sworn in on the bench.

According to Reuters, she has been working in Florida as a public defender and co-founder of a judiciary workplace reform group.

Before ultimately graduating from the University of Michigan Law School, she was enrolled in Kalamazoo College’s pre-law advising program, whose staff tell News 8 they are proud in how it paved the way for her.

“Not only (proud) for her accomplishments and her being able to secure this, but pride also with Ketanji Brown Jackson in being appointed. Then also a certain level of confidence about the liberal arts environment at K-College and what it’s able to do to prepare people to gain acceptance in the first year of law school,” said Chris Latiolais, a former pre-law advisor at Kalamazoo College.

Madill is the third Kalamazoo College alum to serve as a clerk on the Supreme Court. The other two are current DC Court of Appeals Judge Corinne Beckwith and Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney Eli Savit.

