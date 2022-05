With a population of just shy of 47,000 Salina, Kansas doesn’t see a lot of crime common in metropolitan areas like Kansas City. However, the town experienced quite a bit of excitement when a man allegedly drove his Chevy Camaro in reverse through city streets on the night of January 8. That kind of event would still be a big deal even in a lot of larger cities, unless they’re in Russia where everyone drives however the hell they feel like, resulting in many entertaining dashcam videos.

SALINA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO