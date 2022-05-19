Mets' Luis Guillorme: Gets third start in four games

Eflin allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in seven innings during Sunday's win over the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision. Although Eflin recorded a quality start during Sunday's outing, he was in line for his third straight loss when he exited the matchup. However, the Phillies tied the game in the ninth inning, allowing the right-hander to settle for a no-decision. Eflin now has three quality starts in his last four outings, but he's picked up just one win during that time. He projects to make his next start on the road against the Mets on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO