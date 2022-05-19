ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Gets third start in four games

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Cardinals. Guillorme will close...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Not starting in matinee

Grichuk isn't starting in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Grichuk started in the last four games and went 5-for-16 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's matinee.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Fans 12 in no-decision

Eflin allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in seven innings during Sunday's win over the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision. Although Eflin recorded a quality start during Sunday's outing, he was in line for his third straight loss when he exited the matchup. However, the Phillies tied the game in the ninth inning, allowing the right-hander to settle for a no-decision. Eflin now has three quality starts in his last four outings, but he's picked up just one win during that time. He projects to make his next start on the road against the Mets on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Steals base, drives in two

Aquino went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. Making his first MLB appearance since April 29, Aquino gave the Reds an early lead with his two-run, ground-rule double in the first inning. He later singled and stole his first base of the year in the sixth. The 28-year-old owns a brutal .089/.128/.178 slash line through 47 plate appearances this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 contenders, odds, post draw, picks, predictions: Legendary expert dodging Secret Oath

Horse racing's 2022 Triple Crown schedule continues on Saturday, when the 2022 Preakness Stakes gets underway from Pimlico Race Course. An American thoroughbred horse race, the Preakness Stakes is held on the third Saturday in May each year at Pimlico. The Preakness Stakes 2022 will run at 1 3/16 miles, or 9.5 furlongs, making it the shortest of the Triple Crown horse races. According to the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite. Epicenter, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, will be tested by other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders like Early Voting (7-2), Secret Oath (9-2) and Simplification (6-1). Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Diagnosed with contusion

Skubal was diagnosed with a left leg contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Skubal was hit by a comebacker at the end of the fifth inning Friday and immediately went to the clubhouse with a trainer after limping off the field. He'll be reevaluated by the Tigers' medical staff Saturday but should tentatively be considered day-to-day. If he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he's projected to face Minnesota on the road Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Back from paternity list

Kopech was activated from the paternity list Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 26-year-old landed on the paternity list Tuesday and will return without missing a start, as expected. Kopech lines up to take the mound Sunday against the Yankees, with Dallas Keuchel and Johnny Cueto poised to start the first two games of the series.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Chris Bassitt: Avoids arbitration with Mets

Bassitt and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million contract Saturday, avoiding arbitration, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Bassitt's contract includes a $19 million mutual option for 2023. Over his first eight starts in 2022, the right-hander has posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 48.2 innings. With Max Scherzer (oblique), Jacob deGrom (shoulder) and Tylor Megill (biceps) all on the injured list, Bassitt will be particularly important for the Mets over the next few weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits with trainer

Mountcastle exited Sunday's game against the Rays in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent injury, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Mountcastle led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single, but he was visited by a trainer and left the game after reaching first base. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs, a walk and a strikeout. The nature of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener against the Yankees.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods score: Gutty effort leads to 69, second straight major cut made at PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods followed up his opening-round 74 at the 2022 PGA Championship with a 1-under 69 in Round 2 on Friday, sliding inside the 4-over cut line to see the weekend for his second straight major since returning from a serious car wreck. While Woods at 3 over sits 12 shots back of leader Will Zalatoris after 36 holes, it was not contention but improvement that was expected from Tiger this week.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Heads to bench

Brujan will sit Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He has been the primary beneficiary of Brandon Lowe's back injury, as he'd started five straight games prior to Friday's contest. Brujan's done very little with his 30 plate appearances this season, hitting .111/.200/.185, but his 10.0 percent strikeout rate is encouraging and he's attempted three steals, albeit with only one successful robbery. Isaac Paredes will be the second baseman Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Travis Lakins: Placed on injured list

Lakins was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Friday, retroactive to May 12, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Lakins was sent down Thursday, but he'll have his option reversed after being placed on the injured list. He'll be sidelined until at least late May, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the IL.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Grand slam in win

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Lands on restricted list

Almora (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list prior to Friday's game at Toronto. Almora is one of four players to be placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto, which likely means they are all unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada. Aristides Aquino will join the big-league club as outfield depth for this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH

