LANSING, Mich. — The House of Promise may seem perfect on the outside, but on the inside it is a haven for women who may need a safe space. The house is a home for women who have been sexually abused, sex trafficked, or sometimes both. Shari Montgomery, the founder and executive director, purchased the house in 2017 and in 2018 she took in her first group of ladies.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO