New York City, NY

Mets' Max Scherzer: Gets MRI, results not yet known

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Scherzer (side) underwent an MRI on Thursday, but the Mets are still waiting on doctors to evaluate the results before providing an update on the right-hander's status, Anthony DiComo...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Pitching Saturday's nightcap

Williams will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Williams made his second start of the season Tuesday and threw 65 pitches over four scoreless frames, and he'll take the mound again Saturday on three days rest. The 30-year-old should remain in the Mets' starting rotation for the foreseeable future given the injuries to Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps).
MLB
CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Fans 12 in no-decision

Eflin allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in seven innings during Sunday's win over the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision. Although Eflin recorded a quality start during Sunday's outing, he was in line for his third straight loss when he exited the matchup. However, the Phillies tied the game in the ninth inning, allowing the right-hander to settle for a no-decision. Eflin now has three quality starts in his last four outings, but he's picked up just one win during that time. He projects to make his next start on the road against the Mets on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Diagnosed with contusion

Skubal was diagnosed with a left leg contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Skubal was hit by a comebacker at the end of the fifth inning Friday and immediately went to the clubhouse with a trainer after limping off the field. He'll be reevaluated by the Tigers' medical staff Saturday but should tentatively be considered day-to-day. If he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he's projected to face Minnesota on the road Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
City
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Not starting in matinee

Grichuk isn't starting in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Grichuk started in the last four games and went 5-for-16 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's matinee.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Re-entering big-league rotation

Peterson confirmed that he will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Monday's game in San Francisco, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Peterson's appointment to the rotation was fully expected after Max Scherzer landed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a high-grade oblique strain that is expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. The 26-year-old lefty had already joined the Mets for the road trip as a member of the taxi squad once the news of Scherzer's injury broke, but New York will wait until Monday to formally recall Peterson from Triple-A. Peterson performed well in his first four outings (three starts) with the big club earlier this season, posting a 1.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 19 innings. Given the severity of Scherzer's injury, Peterson should have a decent amount of leash in the rotation as he rejoins the big club.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
Person
Buck Showalter
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Back from paternity list

Kopech was activated from the paternity list Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 26-year-old landed on the paternity list Tuesday and will return without missing a start, as expected. Kopech lines up to take the mound Sunday against the Yankees, with Dallas Keuchel and Johnny Cueto poised to start the first two games of the series.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox-Yankees benches clear, Tony La Russa accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark to Tim Anderson

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Steals base, drives in two

Aquino went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. Making his first MLB appearance since April 29, Aquino gave the Reds an early lead with his two-run, ground-rule double in the first inning. He later singled and stole his first base of the year in the sixth. The 28-year-old owns a brutal .089/.128/.178 slash line through 47 plate appearances this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Jake Reed: Recalled by Mets

Reed was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Reed made his 2022 debut during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, and he allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two in two innings to earn the win. After spending a few days in the minors, the right-hander will rejoin the Mets' bullpen prior to Saturday's twin bill against Colorado.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Activated for Friday's start

Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits with trainer

Mountcastle exited Sunday's game against the Rays in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent injury, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Mountcastle led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single, but he was visited by a trainer and left the game after reaching first base. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs, a walk and a strikeout. The nature of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener against the Yankees.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Grand slam in win

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Remains on bench

Odor will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Odor has made just a single start against a southpaw all season. He won't add to that total here, with lefty Jalen Beeks set to open for Ryan Yarbrough, who also throws from the left side. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Undergoes minor knee surgery

Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't been participating in OTAs for good reason. While the arthroscopic surgery appears to be insignificant, Toney is not expected to participate in any offseason OTAs altogether. Rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson will likely be the biggest beneficiary in Toney's absence, but expect the Florida product to be ready to play once training camp roles around.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL

