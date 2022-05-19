Mets' Max Scherzer: Gets MRI, results not yet known

Peterson confirmed that he will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Monday's game in San Francisco, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Peterson's appointment to the rotation was fully expected after Max Scherzer landed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a high-grade oblique strain that is expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. The 26-year-old lefty had already joined the Mets for the road trip as a member of the taxi squad once the news of Scherzer's injury broke, but New York will wait until Monday to formally recall Peterson from Triple-A. Peterson performed well in his first four outings (three starts) with the big club earlier this season, posting a 1.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 19 innings. Given the severity of Scherzer's injury, Peterson should have a decent amount of leash in the rotation as he rejoins the big club.

