Glendale, AZ

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Dealing with sore shoulder

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

O'Neill's absence from the lineup Thursday against the Mets is due to a sore right shoulder, Katie Woo of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Pitching Saturday's nightcap

Williams will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Williams made his second start of the season Tuesday and threw 65 pitches over four scoreless frames, and he'll take the mound again Saturday on three days rest. The 30-year-old should remain in the Mets' starting rotation for the foreseeable future given the injuries to Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps).
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Not starting in matinee

Grichuk isn't starting in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Grichuk started in the last four games and went 5-for-16 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's matinee.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mets' Jake Reed: Recalled by Mets

Reed was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Reed made his 2022 debut during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, and he allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two in two innings to earn the win. After spending a few days in the minors, the right-hander will rejoin the Mets' bullpen prior to Saturday's twin bill against Colorado.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Diagnosed with contusion

Skubal was diagnosed with a left leg contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Skubal was hit by a comebacker at the end of the fifth inning Friday and immediately went to the clubhouse with a trainer after limping off the field. He'll be reevaluated by the Tigers' medical staff Saturday but should tentatively be considered day-to-day. If he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he's projected to face Minnesota on the road Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Friday

Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals. Vogelbach started the past nine games and will receive a day off while mired in a 2-for-13 slump, during which he's struck out six times. Yoshi Tsutsugo will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Chavis starts at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tyler O'neill
CBS Sports

Mets' Chris Bassitt: Avoids arbitration with Mets

Bassitt and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million contract Saturday, avoiding arbitration, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Bassitt's contract includes a $19 million mutual option for 2023. Over his first eight starts in 2022, the right-hander has posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 48.2 innings. With Max Scherzer (oblique), Jacob deGrom (shoulder) and Tylor Megill (biceps) all on the injured list, Bassitt will be particularly important for the Mets over the next few weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods score: Gutty effort leads to 69, second straight major cut made at PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods followed up his opening-round 74 at the 2022 PGA Championship with a 1-under 69 in Round 2 on Friday, sliding inside the 4-over cut line to see the weekend for his second straight major since returning from a serious car wreck. While Woods at 3 over sits 12 shots back of leader Will Zalatoris after 36 holes, it was not contention but improvement that was expected from Tiger this week.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Heads to bench

Brujan will sit Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He has been the primary beneficiary of Brandon Lowe's back injury, as he'd started five straight games prior to Friday's contest. Brujan's done very little with his 30 plate appearances this season, hitting .111/.200/.185, but his 10.0 percent strikeout rate is encouraging and he's attempted three steals, albeit with only one successful robbery. Isaac Paredes will be the second baseman Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores twice in Game 3 win

Stamkos scored a pair of goals on four shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers. Stamkos ripped a one-timer past Sergei Bobrovsky, extending Tampa Bay's lead to 3-1 in the second period, before adding an empty-net tally in the third. The goal was the first of the series for Stamkos who's had a fairly quiet postseason after posting 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) in 81 regular-season games. The 32-year-old forward now has four goals and four assists in the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Activated for Friday's start

Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Travis Lakins: Placed on injured list

Lakins was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Friday, retroactive to May 12, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Lakins was sent down Thursday, but he'll have his option reversed after being placed on the injured list. He'll be sidelined until at least late May, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the IL.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Headed back to Triple-A

The Cardinals optioned Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Due to a May 17 doubleheader with the Mets, the Cardinals temporarily moved to a six-man rotation, which allowed Liberatore to receive his first call-up to the big leagues earlier in the weekend. He made his MLB debut Saturday, starting in the Cardinals' 5-4 win over the Pirates while allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 4.2 innings. Even if he fared better against Pittsburgh, Liberatore likely still would have been headed back to the minors, as the Cardinals will move back to a five-man rotation during the upcoming week. The Cardinals have a doubleheader coming up June 4 in Chicago against the Cubs, so Liberatore could be an option to get called up and make another spot start that day if the St. Louis rotation remains intact prior to the twin bill.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Grand slam in win

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Remains on bench

Odor will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Odor has made just a single start against a southpaw all season. He won't add to that total here, with lefty Jalen Beeks set to open for Ryan Yarbrough, who also throws from the left side. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD

