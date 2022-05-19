Yankees' Tim Locastro: Rehab progressing smoothly

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
Kopech was activated from the paternity list Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 26-year-old landed on the paternity list Tuesday and will return without missing a start, as expected. Kopech lines up to take the mound Sunday against the Yankees, with Dallas Keuchel and Johnny Cueto poised to start the first two games of the series.
Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
Mountcastle exited Sunday's game against the Rays in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent injury, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Mountcastle led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single, but he was visited by a trainer and left the game after reaching first base. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs, a walk and a strikeout. The nature of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener against the Yankees.
LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
Manager Aaron Boone said after the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox that Chapman is receiving treatment for an Achilles injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Chapman entered Sunday's matinee with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he gave up...
Cortes won't start Friday against the White Sox as planned, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Cortes will start Saturday's game, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Williams will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Williams made his second start of the season Tuesday and threw 65 pitches over four scoreless frames, and he'll take the mound again Saturday on three days rest. The 30-year-old should remain in the Mets' starting rotation for the foreseeable future given the injuries to Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps).
Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
Aquino went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. Making his first MLB appearance since April 29, Aquino gave the Reds an early lead with his two-run, ground-rule double in the first inning. He later singled and stole his first base of the year in the sixth. The 28-year-old owns a brutal .089/.128/.178 slash line through 47 plate appearances this season.
Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
Almora (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list prior to Friday's game at Toronto. Almora is one of four players to be placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto, which likely means they are all unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada. Aristides Aquino will join the big-league club as outfield depth for this weekend.
Marte is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs. Marte returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games with a sore hand, and he'll head back to the bench for Friday's matchup with Chicago, though there's been no indication he aggravated the injury. Yonny Hernandez will man second base in his place.
Eflin allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in seven innings during Sunday's win over the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision. Although Eflin recorded a quality start during Sunday's outing, he was in line for his third straight loss when he exited the matchup. However, the Phillies tied the game in the ninth inning, allowing the right-hander to settle for a no-decision. Eflin now has three quality starts in his last four outings, but he's picked up just one win during that time. He projects to make his next start on the road against the Mets on Friday.
Anderson was scratched from the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees for unspecified reasons. The 28-year-old was penciled in to start at shortstop and bat atop the order, per usual, but he's absent from the revised lineup that was released by the White Sox. It's unclear whether Anderson is dealing with an injury or if he'll be available for either game of Sunday's twin bill. Yoan Moncada (leg) will take over the leadoff spot while Leury Garcia starts at shortstop.
Odor will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Odor has made just a single start against a southpaw all season. He won't add to that total here, with lefty Jalen Beeks set to open for Ryan Yarbrough, who also throws from the left side. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.
Grichuk isn't starting in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Grichuk started in the last four games and went 5-for-16 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's matinee.
Comments / 0