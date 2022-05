Inaugural Atlanta versus DeKalb game, other all-star baseball games set

Georgia Tech slaughtered the Pitt Panthers for six runs on six hits in the first inning as they cruised to a 19-3 win on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets started the game with singles by Chandler Simpson. After he stole second base, Kelvin Prada Singled to score Simpson to make the score 1-0. After Prada advanced to second base on a wild pitch, Andrew Jenkins singled to center, scoring Prada. Two batters later, Tim Borden doubled that scored Jenkins. Then, Tim Borden hit a two-run homer off Billy Cochran to right field to make the score 5-0. Then the next batter Drew Compton hit a solo home run to make the score 6-0 at the end of the first inning.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO