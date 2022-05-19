Colony Square To Get California-Based Cupcake Shop

Colony Square later this year will be home to Midtown Minis , a cupcakery from Lila Owens of California-based Cupcakin’ Bake Shop .

Midtown Minis is the sister bakery to Cupcakin’ offering bite-sized cupcakes and miniature three- and four-inch cakes, Owens tells What Now Atlanta. An opening in Suite 180 of the mixed-use development, at 1175 Peachtree St NE, is slated for late-summer 2022 .

Midtown Minis will serve 12 flavors daily with “some exclusive menu offerings,” according to Owens who is excited to “join King of Pops at Colony Square as an additional dessert option.”

“Atlanta has been on my radar for several years when members of my family moved here for an enhanced quality of life,” Owens, who shares her time between Atlanta and Berkeley, told What Now Atlanta. “I saw the opportunity to bring a fresh, artisanal California approach to pastry and merge it with the rich culinary culture of the south.”

Midtown Minis is one of two bakeries Owens is opening simultaneously in Atlanta. The other, Cupcakin’, is coming to Buckhead in space formerly home to CamiCakes . Both locations are currently in the building permit application process with the City.

In Berkeley, Owens operates four locations of the Cupcakin’ brand. The Atlanta outposts will be the first locations outside of the San Francisco Bay Area.