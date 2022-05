Juneteenth celebration scheduled for Tucker

SOME WILL REMEMBER PineIsle Hotel, previously built at Lanier Lanier Islands in Hall County, which was torn down in 2008. Now the Lake Lanier Islands Authority announces that a new 300-room hotel and conference center is planned to open by late 2024 at the former PineIsle site. The hotel would be funded by a private company and the state will pay for the conference center, which would have 130,000 square feet of space, including 45,000 square feet of meeting space. This would be the second hotel on the Islands, the other being Legacy Lodge and Conference Center.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO