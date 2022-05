(SPRINGFIELD) As early voting began throughout Illinois yesterday, election officials say mail-in voting, which took off during the pandemic, appears to be waning. Many believe that the later primary date in Illinois may be contributing to the lack of interest from voters, but time will only tell. While all in-person early voting requests in Illinois must be made by June 27th, the requests by mail must be received by June 23rd and folks must be registered to vote by June 12th. The Illinois primary election is three months later than usual, set for June 28th. The general election is nineteen weeks later on November 8th.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO