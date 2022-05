(CBS4) – If you’re heading into Denver on Saturday for an event, be warned that there could be heavy traffic and backups. That’s because there’s a Rockies game at Coors Field, a country music concert at Empower Field at Mile High and a Mammoth playoff game at Ball Arena. Denver police warned that drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations. “Those traveling around Coors Field, Empower Field at Mile High and Ball Arena area are encouraged to scout potential parking options, plan their routes and means of travel beforehand while allowing for plenty of extra time to arrive...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO