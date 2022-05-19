ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

Foreigner: The Greatest Hits at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton Sep 03, 2022 – pre-sale password

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Foreigner: The Greatest Hits presale code has just been posted: This is a great chance for you to order tickets for Foreigner: The Greatest Hits before the...

Darius Rucker in Camdenton, MO Sep 10, 2022 – presale password

A Darius Rucker presale code is finally here!! While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you have the chance to buy Darius Rucker concert tickets before they go on sale!. This could very well be your best chance ever to see Darius Rucker live in Camdenton, MO!. Here is what we...
CAMDENTON, MO
921news.com

Missouri State Fair Announces Grandstand Performers

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar. Country music superstar Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair, performing on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance on Saturday, Aug. 20. Opening for Moore is newcomer Heath Sanders. Missouri State Fair still...
SEDALIA, MO
tastychomps.com

A Foodie’s Travel Guide to Silver Dollar City – Ozarks – Branson, Missouri

Nestled within the Ozark mountains in Branson, Missouri, Silver Dollar City transports guests back to the 1880’s (with a modern flare, of course). At Silver Dollar City, guests can enjoy a variety of thrilling rides and coasters, demonstrations from local craftsmen, unique festivals and themed dining experiences. The origins of this theme park date back to 1894, when William Henry Lynch and his two daughters, Miriam and Genevieve, opened a tourist attraction around Marvel Cave. In 1960, the attraction expanded to the Silver Dollar City theme park as we know it today, and Marvel Cave remains one of its most popular attractions.
BRANSON, MO
64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa pushes on despite rainfall

Festivities remain in full swing this Saturday at the 64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa. From rides, food, booths and even wrestling, people have had plenty to take in despite the sour weather. Kurt Gilliam says even while the rain came down, it was still a great reason to get out of the house. “You […]
NIXA, MO
103GBF

One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
#Foreigner#Greatest Hits#Presale Passwords
KOLR10 News

Springfield restaurant finds unique solution to worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Central Bank of Boone County President Ed Scavone appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Central Bank of Boone County President Ed Scavone says they have 35 to 40 percent of the market share in Columbia, with $3-billion in assets. Central Bank of Boone County has 14 Columbia branches, along with 372 employees. They’ve also opened a mortgage office in Des Moines, a city that’s attracting talent from across the nation. Mr. Scavone was host Fred Parry’s guest on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Scavone discussed the importance of the bank’s employees and the Columbia market, and he also discussed the economy. Scavone says while gas and food prices are increasing, there’s no indication yet of a recession:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon student wins Princeton University Award for documentary

LEBANON, Mo. – A Lebanon High School senior has received the Princeton University’s Prize in Race Relations award for a documentary about an African American educator. Abram Barker created the documentary “Good Morning, Mrs. Ford” to showcase Mrs. Eleanor Ford, one of the district’s only African American teachers. She was the first Black teacher in […]
LEBANON, MO
voiceofmuscatine.com

MO egg processing facility doubling operation

May 20, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Missouri, News. Egg washing and packing facility Egg Central Station in Springfield, Missouri is expanding. The facility, operated by Vital Farms, is nearly doubling in size which the group says will create more than 50 agriculture related jobs. Missouri Partnership Vice President...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Branson's newest attraction: An aquarium with 7,200 live sea creatures

Open 365 days a year, the Aquarium at the Boardwalk is one of the newest attractions in the heart of Branson’s entertainment district. It is impossible to miss the 46,000-square-foot building with a 55-foot octopus wrapped around the outside. A giant Pacific octopus named Aquarius is actually one of...
BRANSON, MO

