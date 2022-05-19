Foreigner: The Greatest Hits at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton Sep 03, 2022 – pre-sale password

Central Bank of Boone County President Ed Scavone says they have 35 to 40 percent of the market share in Columbia, with $3-billion in assets. Central Bank of Boone County has 14 Columbia branches, along with 372 employees. They’ve also opened a mortgage office in Des Moines, a city that’s attracting talent from across the nation. Mr. Scavone was host Fred Parry’s guest on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Scavone discussed the importance of the bank’s employees and the Columbia market, and he also discussed the economy. Scavone says while gas and food prices are increasing, there’s no indication yet of a recession:

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO