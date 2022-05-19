ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

ND Health Department debuts ‘Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data’ website dashboard

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYPyy_0fje6XeV00

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health has rolled out a “North Dakota Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard,” a new information website for the general public.

The site is part of the state’s overall Alzheimer’s and Dementia State Plan.

“A strong theme that emerged was a need for awareness and education throughout the state related to Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias. Data for North Dakota-specific Alzheimer’s and dementia information was not readily accessible to the public,” said Health Department Community Clinical Coordinator Melissa Kainz.

North Dakota has the fourth highest mortality rate for Alzheimer’s disease in the United States (U.S.) at 52.9 per 100,000 North Dakota residents. The rate for the U.S. is 37 per 100,000 residents.

In 2016, according to the dashboard, there were 405 deaths in the state from Alzheimer’s and dementia. In 2020, that number jumped to 505.

Nearly 70 percent of those who have died are women, versus 30 percent for men.

In terms of deaths by county since 2016, Cass leads the list with 395, while Burleigh comes in at #2 with 337 deaths. The other top 10 counties:

  • Grand Forks: 209 deaths
  • Stark 126
  • Ward: 112
  • Morton: 71
  • Stutsman: 65
  • Traill: 58
  • Barnes: 57
  • Williams: 54

“This dashboard is the first step in promoting awareness and education to a condition that is consistently within the top five causes of death each year in North Dakota,” said North Dakota State Epidemiologist Tracy Miller.

The North Dakota Alzheimer’s and Dementia State Plan was developed in 2021 as a partnership between the NDDoH Division of Health Promotion and the University of North Dakota Center for Rural Health and was finalized in early 2022.

You can access the North Dakota Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard, along with details of the state plan and other useful information at https://health.nd.gov/alzheimers-dementia .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

ND weekly COVID cases total 903, up 180 from last week

New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to rise, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday. For the week of May 13-19, 2022, new cases totaled 903, up 180 from the week before. A total of 243,345 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KX News

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles (180 kilometers) west of Minneapolis, Renville County Sheriff […]
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KX News

Rare northern Michigan tornado kills 1, injures more than 40

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. The twister hit Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 230 miles (370 […]
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers Thursday that a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running as soon as next week, though he sidestepped questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier at the plant at the center of the national shortage. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf faced […]
STURGIS, MI
KX News

ND receives grant to train food service workers

A new grant will help The Department of Public Instruction streamline the way food service workers serve students in cafeterias. This grant from The United States Department of Agriculture is funding food and nutrition training for food service workers across the state Deb Egeland, the Assistant Director of DPI Child Nutrition and food distribution said […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dementias#Alzheimers#Nd Health Department#Dementia Data#Dementia Data Dashboard#Grand Forks#Stark 126 Ward
KX News

Ghost Towns of North Dakota: the past, present and future of Arena

When we arrived in the town, we found ourselves in all that was left -- a home, a wooden schoolhouse, a church, two grain elevators and a few sheds. Even putting the passage of time away, it's baffling to see how much things have changed since the old photos. What is it that drove people away from this place?
ARENA, ND
KX News

South Dakota report: Noem’s daughter got special treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved a report finding that Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser’s license in 2020. The findings of last year’s legislative probe, which was conducted by a Republican-controlled Government Operations and Audit Committee, repudiate Noem’s insistence […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KX News

MN utility commission: CO2 pipelines should be regulated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota utility regulators have decided pipelines that carry carbon dioxide are hazardous and therefore subject to state approval. The decision by the Public Utilities Commission Thursday affects two multibillion-dollar CO2 pipelines proposed to cross Minnesota and carry waste from several ethanol plants in the Midwest. Commissioners interpreted a 1998 state […]
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Highway Patrol to put the heat on aggressive drivers starting May 23

North Dakota law enforcement agencies will ramp up efforts to stop aggressive driving on state roads this summer, starting with a “Click It Or Ticket” campaign running May 23 to June 5. Data from the North Dakota Department of Transportation Highway Safety Division shows more people die in motor vehicle crashes during warm weather months […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

A warm and windy day ahead

Today: Slightly cooler highs with many 60s and a few 70s in southern ND. Mostly sunny skies with increasing NW wind to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35-40 MPH. A 20% chance for showers in northern ND. Tonight: Increasing clouds and rain chances. Lows will fall to the 40s with ESE winds to 15-20 MPH. Thursday: […]
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy