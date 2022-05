Do you remember how big high schoolers felt when you were little? Thinking about my time at WJ, my mind can’t help but shoot back to sitting in Quartermaine with my mom when I was barely an elementary schooler and watching the swarm of giants crowd the counters racing for food. They felt so cool, so old, so mature. Now I see those same people as freshmen and avoid G Square during lunch at all costs in fear of their chaos. It’s crazy the way in which our perspectives change as we grow and change ourselves.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO