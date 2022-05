BOSTON -- Brigham and Women's Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes joined WBZ-TV on Saturday morning to discuss the current state of the pandemic. Here are his answers: What is causing the rise in COVID cases right now? We think that the rise in cases currently continues to be due to omicron or one of the newer sub-variants of omicron. It's not entirely clear what is causing the rise, most likely it's because we've had so much relaxation of the safeguards against COVID-19, especially around masking.Are the COVID case numbers actually much higher because at-home tests are not being reported?I...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO