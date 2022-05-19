ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC's Gotham Knights Poster Revealed by The CW

By Jenna Anderson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next generation of The CW's DC Comics-inspired television shows has arrived. On Thursday, during the network's Upfronts presentation, fans were treated to the first poster for Gotham Knights, the new live-action series poised to debut sometime in 2023. Gotham Knights is one of three new series the network is planning...

Popculture

The CW Just Canceled a Slew of Shows

The CW's roster of shows is looking a lot slimmer. Amid a bloodbath of TV cancellations on Thursday, and just after dropping veteran series DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The CW canceled a total of seven series, including several dramas and reboots. The cancellation brought the networks' total number of series down from 19 to just 11.
ComicBook

The CW Cancels Six Fan-Favorite Shows

Six fan-favorite shows have all been canceled by The CW. The DC superhero series Naomi comes to an end after only one season; the network's reboot of Dynasty concludes after five seasons; the reboot of The 4400 is ending after only one season; another reboot in Roswell, New Mexico is concluding after four seasons; The CW's Charmed is finishing up its run with four seasons; and In the Dark is also ending with Season 4.
The CW New Series Trailers: ‘Walker: Independence’, ‘The Winchesters’

Click here to read the full article. CW has begun releasing trailers for its new fall series. First up are Walker spinoff Walker: Independence and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters. You can watch below. We’ll update as additional trailers are released. WALKER: INDEPENDENCE, Drama Produced by CBS Studios. From writers-executive producers Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke, executive producers Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Laura Terry and director-executive producer Larry Teng. New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2022-23: Photo Gallery THE WINCHESTERS, Drama Produced by Chaos Machine Productions, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. From writer-executive producer Robbie Thompson, executive producers Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles and director-executive producer Glen Winter. The CW Upfront: Deadline’s Complete Coverage More from DeadlineFall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: No Fox (Yet) As Nets Play It Safe With Much More Of The Same'Supernatural' Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles & Misha Collins Reunite At CW Upfront To Pitch Special Ideas'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Promises "We Are Going To End It With A Bang" In CW Series' 7th & Final SeasonBest of DeadlineOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond
The CW Fall 2022-23 Schedule: ‘The Flash’, ‘Riverdale’ & ‘Nancy Drew’ Move To Midseason, ‘Stargirl’ Shifts To Fall, ‘All American’ Block On Mondays & ‘Walker’ Double Header On Thursday

Click here to read the full article. It’s all change at The CW after the youth-skewing broadcaster unveiled its fall 2022/23 schedule. It will be a transitional year for the network, which downsized the number of original series that airs, and this is reflected in its schedule. The big headlines include the final season of Riverdale is moving to midseason along with its Tuesday night sibling The Flash and will be replaced by new series Supernatural prequel The Winchesters and international acquisition Professionals. Nancy Drew is also moving out of the fall, where it has aired on Friday nights, also shifting to...
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
Magnum P.I. Star Jay Hernandez Reacts to Reboot's Surprise Cancellation

Click here to read the full article. “All good things must come to an end,” titular Magnum P.I. star Jay Hernandez shared Friday on Twitter in the wake of his CBS drama’s somewhat unexpected cancellation. As we reported Thursday, the network axed the reboot after four seasons. As a result, the May 6 Season 4 finale will function as a series finale. “We made memories I’ll be forever grateful for and thanks to each and every one of you for going on this wild ride with us,” Hernandez’ Twitter statement continued. “It’s all love. Until next time.” Meanwhile, Perdita Weeks (who played Higgins) shared...
Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
The #1 Netflix show in the world right now should come as no surprise

The long-awaited final episodes of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, which debuted on the streamer a few weeks ago now, definitely produced one of the most divisive TV endings in recent memory. I was pretty unimpressed with the show’s ending (*spoilers ahead*, so stop right here if you’re not caught up) which sees the Byrdes pretty much get away with everything. Oh, and Ruth Langmore dies, gunned down by Camila Navarro, the sister of cartel leader Omar Navarro.
After News CBS Cancelled Magnum P.I. Broke, Jay Hernandez Responded

The annual bloodbath of network TV cancellations happened last week, and it was harsh, to say the least. Now among the list of shows that have been axed or are ending in 2022 is CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot, which ran for four seasons. The show’s star, Jay Hernandez, took to social media after the news broke, and he shared a heartbreaker of a tweet.
This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
