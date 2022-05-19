DC's Gotham Knights Poster Revealed by The CW

Click here to read the full article. CW has begun releasing trailers for its new fall series. First up are Walker spinoff Walker: Independence and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters. You can watch below. We’ll update as additional trailers are released. WALKER: INDEPENDENCE, Drama Produced by CBS Studios. From writers-executive producers Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke, executive producers Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Laura Terry and director-executive producer Larry Teng. New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2022-23: Photo Gallery THE WINCHESTERS, Drama Produced by Chaos Machine Productions, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. From writer-executive producer Robbie Thompson, executive producers Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles and director-executive producer Glen Winter. The CW Upfront: Deadline’s Complete Coverage More from DeadlineFall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: No Fox (Yet) As Nets Play It Safe With Much More Of The Same'Supernatural' Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles & Misha Collins Reunite At CW Upfront To Pitch Special Ideas'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Promises "We Are Going To End It With A Bang" In CW Series' 7th & Final SeasonBest of DeadlineOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond

