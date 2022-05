SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people are under arrest after a shots fired call this week in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 100 block of Kensington Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for a ShotSpotter activation and a report of shots fired. Information was also gathered that the suspects with the guns drove away from the scene.

