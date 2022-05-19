ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How My Hero Academia Finally Freed Shoto From Endeavor's Shadow

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia has a lot of plot lines blending together these days, but right now, none are as important as the one tackling the Todoroki family. After all, the whole clan has banded together for the first time in order to address its wayward member. The manga's final act even...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

New My Hero Academia Art Teams Up Mirko with Nejire

My Hero Academia is currently in the throes of its final arc in the pages of its manga, with the heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the professional crime fighters of their city in a bid to stop One For All once and for all. With the end of the Shonen series in sight, Kohei Horikoshi's assistant has taken the opportunity to share their love of the rabbit-hero Mirko once again, teaming her up with Nejire in some wild new art.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off Spider-Man's Take on All Might

My Hero Academia has more heroes under its umbrella than fans can count, but there are some who've transcended the manga to tackle the superhero genre as a whole. Guys like All Might have found respect with readers the world over, and the Symbol of Peace continues to gain more respect by the day. The hero embodies some of the traits found in iconic Marvel and DC pros. And now, a viral cosplay has gone live that brings Spider-Man and All Might together as one.
COMICS
ComicBook

New My Hero Academia Art Brings Fem Deku and Bakugo Together

My Hero Academia is all about superheroes, and as any fandom is want to do, its pros have become pieces in a number of ships. Just about any character combo can be found online, but when it comes to Deku, one of their most popular pairings comes with Bakugo at the helm. And now, one of the manga's assistants has the fandom buzzing over a fem Deku x Bakugo sketch they posted online.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Celebrates its Pro Heroes With Stunning Promo

My Hero Academia has been pushing eat of its pro heroes further than ever before, and now it's celebrating each of their efforts during the Final Act with a stunning new promo for the manga. The Final Act has been the most intense phase of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series so far, and it has pit each of the pro heroes against the villains in one final series of conflicts that is only going to get more explosive as the series readies for its grand finale. As the manga continues, it's time for things to heat up for the heroes even further.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Dives Into Kaido's Origin Story

The world of One Piece introduced one of its greatest villains thanks to the Wano Arc, with the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido being previously undefeated. With the War For Wano having seemingly come to a close, the latest chapter of the manga took the opportunity to dive into the past of the former Rock Pirate, telling the tale of Kaido over the course of a few pages and trust us when we say that there is a lot of information to absorb when it comes to his early days.
COMICS
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Disney Confirms 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date

For CinemaCon 2022, Disney offered a number of exciting updates and looks including the official title of the upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water, the opening 20 minutes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the first footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the record-breaking debut of Black Panther in 2018, Marvel Studios immediately worked with director Ryan Coogler to begin developing the sequel.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now should come as no surprise

The long-awaited final episodes of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, which debuted on the streamer a few weeks ago now, definitely produced one of the most divisive TV endings in recent memory. I was pretty unimpressed with the show’s ending (*spoilers ahead*, so stop right here if you’re not caught up) which sees the Byrdes pretty much get away with everything. Oh, and Ruth Langmore dies, gunned down by Camila Navarro, the sister of cartel leader Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

The 22 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

The best Netflix action movies aren't hard to come by, because there are tons of excellent films on the streamer to choose from. Where things get difficult, though, is narrowing down your choices to just a few films – but that's where we come in. We've rounded up the best of the best on the streamer to help you plan your next high-octane movie marathon.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Burns the House Down With Burnin

One heroic My Hero Academia cosplay is really burning the house down with the fiery sidekick Burnin! The fifth season of the anime for Kohei Horikoshi's original manga franchise introduced fans to the Endeavor Agency, the heroes and staff who were working under the new number one hero. This showcased what Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki could learn under the fiery hero, and at the same time also showed off many of those pros who knew that hero side of him all too well thanks to his roster of close sidekicks who also carried their own fiery related abilities.
COMICS

