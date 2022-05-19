How My Hero Academia Finally Freed Shoto From Endeavor's Shadow

My Hero Academia has been pushing eat of its pro heroes further than ever before, and now it's celebrating each of their efforts during the Final Act with a stunning new promo for the manga. The Final Act has been the most intense phase of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series so far, and it has pit each of the pro heroes against the villains in one final series of conflicts that is only going to get more explosive as the series readies for its grand finale. As the manga continues, it's time for things to heat up for the heroes even further.

