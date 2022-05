Andrew Kleidon is joined by Grace Johnson to talk about a few special inclusions in this weeks pulse: the 2022 New Business List, and the Graduation Issue celebrating this years senior classes across the county. Also, some updates to the 2022 Hal Prize writing and photography contest. Then, this week the Ridges Sanctuary announced that it is purchasing the Ridges Inn & Suites and embarking on the development of a new master plan for the 85 year-old nature preserve. Executive Director Andy Gill joined the podcast to talk about what the purchase means for the Ridges and how the planning process will guide the organization.

