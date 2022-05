Buffalo, NY – The Syracuse Mets came back from a seven-run deficit and led by two runs multiple times but lost a wild game against the Buffalo Bisons, 12-11, in eleven innings on Saturday afternoon. The Mets were no-hit through six and two-thirds innings and trailed by seven runs before erupting for nine consecutive runs between the seventh and eighth innings. Despite a 9-7 lead after the top of the eighth inning and an 11-9 lead after the top of the tenth, Buffalo won on a walk-off error in the 11th. The Mets committed four errors on defense in the game while the Bisons committed three errors.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO