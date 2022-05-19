ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden throws full support of US behind Finland, Sweden NATO applications

By Anders Hagstrom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden urged the U.S. Senate to speedily approve the addition of Sweden and Finland into the NATO alliance on Thursday. Biden met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdelena Andersson at the White House, congratulating both on their Wednesday application to join NATO. Biden...

