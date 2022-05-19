Wynonna Judd recruits Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill for The Judds final tour

May 19 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd is moving forward with The Judds final tour.

The 57-year-old country music singer said Thursday that she will continue the tour following the death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd.

Several stars will now join Wynonna Judd on tour, including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood. Martina McBride was previously announced as a special guest.

Wynonna Judd said the tour will celebrate the life and legacy of her mother.

"It may look a little different now, but we WILL continue to honor The Judds' legacy! It's amazing to me, all of the artists who have come forward offering their time and their gifts. I am feeling so grateful," she tweeted.

The tour begins Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and ends Oct. 29 in Lexington, Ky.

Naomi Judd died at age 76 on April 30, one day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Her younger daughter, actress Ashley Judd, confirmed in an interview on Good Morning America this month that Naomi Judd died by suicide.

Wynonna Judd said Sunday at Naomi Judd's memorial that she would honor her mom by continuing the tour.

"The show must go on, as hard as it may be, and we will show up together, and you will carry me as you've carried me for 38 years," she said.