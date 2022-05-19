BayHaven Food & Wine Festival is coming back to Charlotte, and the party starts soon
The BayHaven Food and Wine Festival is set to return to Charlotte on Oct. 19-23 — but the festivities will get an early start this summer.
WHEN: The celebration begins Sunday, June 19 with the Juneteenth Kickoff Carnival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: Camp North End, 1774 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC 28206
TICKETS: Online tickets for the Juneteenth event are $12 per person, with ages 12 and younger free, at bayhavenfoodandwine.com. No ticket sales are available at the door.
WHAT: Entertainment will include a Ferris wheel, petting zoo, vendors, Black-owned food trucks such as What the Fries and more.
BayHaven Food & Wine Festival details
The full lineup for Oct. 19-23 festival will be released June 19, and ticket sales will begin then.
The five-day festival will be a celebration of Black foodways, she says, and will be themed “Homecoming,” with inspiration from historically Black colleges and universities. Events held at BayHaven restaurants throughout Charlotte will include multi-course dinners, a tasting event and a tailgating celebration.
“We learned a lot in that first year,” said Subrina Collier, founder of BayHaven Wine & Food Festival, a 2020 James Beard Foundation Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Fellow and co-owner of BayHavenRestaurant Group with her James Beard-nominated husband, chef Greg Collier. “We can’t wait to get back to it — bigger and better — in year two.”
Chefs who have signed on to participate include: Matthew Raiford, Tanya Holland, Kristi Brown, Keith Rhodes, Ederique Goudia, Lawrence Weeks, Adrian Lipscomb, Greg Williams and Jamie Barnes.
Bayhaven Food & Wine Festival
Juneteenth Kickoff Carnival: June 19
Festival: Oct. 19-23
Tickets: https://www.bayhavenfoodandwine.com/
