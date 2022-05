Grant Vyron Martin, 94, of Benton, Kentucky, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away early Saturday morning, May 14, 2022 at Providence Point in Paducah, Kentucky. Grant was born in Alton, Illinois on April 20, 1928. He began working at the young age of 13, which established a strong foundation for him to build upon. Grant started his own construction company and worked as a farmer, owning and leasing hundreds of acres in the state of Illinois.

