Carol J. Flory

Charles Scott Goodwin, 67, peacefully passed away October 21st, 2021, at John Muir Medical Center, Concord, CA with friends and family at his side. Scott was born on July 16, 1954, at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Scott was the first of three sons born to Joyce Lewis (Bend) Goodwin and Charles Samuel Goodwin. His parents precede him in death. At the time of Scott’s death, he was survived by two brothers, William Samuel Goodwin (Lafayette, IN) and James Steven Goodwin (Swarthmore, PA). He is also survived by two daughters, Kailey Sabrina Goodwin, her son (Dylan) Huntington Beach, CA) and Joyce Shayla Goodwin (Brentwood, CA).

