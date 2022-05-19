ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossville, IN

Carol J. Flory

By Genda Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Joann Flory, 92, life-long resident of Rossville, passed away on May 17, 2022, at Milner Community Health Care. Carol was born in Clinton County on December 21, 1929, to Russell and Cora (Gascho) Flory. She attended Rossville High School and...

Thelma L. Winter

Thelma L. Winter, 87, of Frankfort, passed away May 18, 2022 at Clinton House Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born on January 14, 1935 in Austin, IN to Richard C. and Zita (Taylor) Potts. She married Raymond F. Winter Sr. on April 19, 1952 in Scottsburg, IN and he preceded her in death on March 18, 1977.
FRANKFORT, IN
William Samuel Goodwin

William Samuel Goodwin, 66, of Lafayette, Ind., died May 19, 2022 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, Lafayette, Ind. He was born March 1, 1956 in Frankfort, Ind. to Charles Samuel & Joyce Lewis (Bend) Goodwin. Sam is survived by his brother: James Steven Goodwin of Swarthmore, PA, and several nieces...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Paw Pals 22nd Annual Wag-A-Thon Held Saturday

Paw Pals of Clinton County held its 22nd Annual Wag-A-Thon Saturday. The rain may have dampened the surroundings….but it didn’t dampen the wag a thon participants’ spirit. Some of the participants walked their own dogs. Several shelter residents were walked today. There were a few former shelter...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Charles Scott Goodwin

Charles Scott Goodwin, 67, peacefully passed away October 21st, 2021, at John Muir Medical Center, Concord, CA with friends and family at his side. Scott was born on July 16, 1954, at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Scott was the first of three sons born to Joyce Lewis (Bend) Goodwin and Charles Samuel Goodwin. His parents precede him in death. At the time of Scott’s death, he was survived by two brothers, William Samuel Goodwin (Lafayette, IN) and James Steven Goodwin (Swarthmore, PA). He is also survived by two daughters, Kailey Sabrina Goodwin, her son (Dylan) Huntington Beach, CA) and Joyce Shayla Goodwin (Brentwood, CA).
FRANKFORT, IN
Witham Partnering With Grace Truck to Host Fundraiser Event

The Volunteer Organization at Witham Health Services will host a fundraiser on Wednesday, May 25. All proceeds support scholarships awarded to three Boone County high school students who are pursuing a continuing education or degree program in a healthcare related field. Grace Truck of Lebanon will donate 10% of all...
LEBANON, IN
Frankfort Fire Dept. Continuous Improvement

The Frankfort Fire Department and it’s members have recently underwent additional training for hazardous materials procedures. Each crew has participated over the last 2 weeks in hazardous materials containment and control as well as decontamination operations. These types of trainings increases our awareness and enhances their responses toward hazardous materials incidents.
FRANKFORT, IN
Fire Department Doing Decon Training

The Frankfort Fire Department and it’s members have underwent refresher training for our hazardous materials procedures. Each crew has participated over the last 2 weeks in hazardous materials containment and control as well as decon operations. These types of trainings increases our awareness and enhances our responses toward hazardous...
FRANKFORT, IN
Suspect in Multiple Bomb Threats Arrested

Tarting on April 20, WMPD has responded to fifteen (16) bomb threats at the Cummins Distribution warehouse (4820 Indianapolis Road) located in Whitestown. These threats were called in by a female suspect at various times throughout the day, affecting Cummins workers, WMPD, the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Bomb Squad.
WHITESTOWN, IN

