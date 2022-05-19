ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Unofficial election results for May 17 primary election

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
 3 days ago

The following are unofficial election results, in the May 17 primary election, for the U.S. 16th Congressional District, the Pennsylvania 50th Senatorial District, the Pennsylvania 8th Legislative District, and the Pennsylvania 9th Legislative District.

16th Congressional District

Democratic:

Dan Pastore − 39,032*

Rick Telesz − 17,372

Republican:

Mike Kelly − 81,562*

50th Senatorial District

Democratic:

Rianna Czech − 5,162*

Republican:

Michele Brooks − 7,911*

8th Legislative District

Democratic:

No candidates listed

Republican:

Aaron Bernstine − 5,821*

Eric DiTullio − 1,163

John Kennedy − 4,480

9th Legislative District

Democratic:

Chris Sainato − 5,422*

Republican:

Darryl Audia − 1,353

Marla Gallo Brown − 2,900

Nick Kerin − 3,196*

In Lawrence County, the overall voter turnout was 34.10%. During the 2018 midterm primary, the voter turnout was 20.58%.

All election results are deemed unofficial until being certified by the respective county board of elections and the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Comments / 3

Marilyn Kubiak
3d ago

See what happens when you change a system that wasn't broken and now you have to wait and wait so you can count those paper ballots over and over again just to get your results.

Reply(1)
3
