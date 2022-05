Mum’s the word when it comes to menswear label WINNIE New York or so that was founder/creative director Idris Balogun’s intention. However, when you’ve previously worked with the likes of Christopher Bailey and Tom Ford, it is rather challenging to keep your debut clothing label under wraps. Now just three years after the birth of WINNIE New York, Balogun has found his label on the lips of tastemakers worldwide – begging the question: “What is to come from this undeniably skilled designer?”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO