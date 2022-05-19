ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Municipal Waste Let It Rip on Ode to Classic Metal ‘High Speed Steel’

By Joe DiVita
 3 days ago
Kings of 21st century thrash Municipal Waste let it rip on "High Speed Steel," the scorching new song that serves as the band's ode to classic heavy metal. Drummer Dave Witte kicks things off with a spotlight fill and the guitars are quickly off to the races as the Waste tear...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Witte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Waste#Steel#Metal#Slime And Punishment#Ode#High Speed Steel
