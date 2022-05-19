Who won best burger in CharlotteFive’s Readers’ Choice poll?

When the topic is the best burgers in the Charlotte region — we all win.

After we asked you for your favorite burgers for our Readers’ Choice awards, we got hundreds of responses, including more than 100 local restaurant recommendations. More than 204,000 votes were cast , and a winner has finally been determined!

According to you, the restaurant which makes the best burger in the region is:

Mooresville’s Barcelona Burger Bar & Beer Garden .

Congrats to owner Michal Bay and his team!

Michal Bay, owner of Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden at Merino Mill in Mooresville. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Coming soon: Your ultimate guide to Charlotte-area burgers

Over here at CharlotteFive , one of our favorite things about the Readers’ Choice awards is we get to have a working list of the best restaurateurs in and around the city specializing in the foods they love. You all suggested some burger places we had not even heard of!

For those who have asked for a list of all the burgers that were recommended, we’ve got one coming: Check CharlotteFive.com on Monday morning ( sign up for our newsletter now for your reminder), when we will launch our searchable burger guide with all of your favorite burgers. You’ll be able to search for drive-thrus and fine dining, for places that have milkshakes, places with vegan options and more.

And as part of our celebration of all things burgers (hey, it is National Burger Month ), let’s take a moment to celebrate our Readers’ Choice: Best Burger in the Charlotte Region — Barcelona!

Here’s more about the restaurant you voted for:

NATIONALLY KNOWN: If you’re wondering if it’s worth the drive, this should help. The restaurant has received national attention for its take on the classic staple. Its burger — made from certified Angus beef — has been ranked the best in all of North Carolina .

WHAT YOU’LL GET: Barcelona’s burgers are made with fresh prime Angus beef with no additives and then are seasoned with a blend of sea salt and all natural spices.

Close your eyes and (almost) venture abroad with the Madrid, with American cheese, caramelized onion, roasted tomato and spicy pepper sauce.

Or try the Analucia burger, with American cheese, avocado, peppadew peppers, lettuce, onion and salsa verde.

The classic is always a win: Try the All-American burger, with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion and a house sauce.

Or go for the vegetarian option: The veggie burger is made of black beans, quinoa, and walnuts and is then topped with cheese, onion, lettuce, roasted tomato, and house sauce, served on a whole wheat bun.

The Spain connection

Why that name, Barcelona? “Barcelona is my favorite city — full of life, happiness and good food,” Bay said recently. “I chose Barcelona because of all the good memories. You wouldn’t necessarily associate the city with great burgers, but I’ve had many there with friends.”

Community involvement is important to the restaurateurs as well:

Barcelona and its sister restaurant, Aliño Pizzeria , recently donated more than $71,000 to World Central Kitchen to help provide meals to Ukrainian refugees.

In 2021, the team gave free meals to about 2,000 healthcare workers, teachers, day care workers, and others to salute frontline workers during COVID-19.

Izzy’s at Triple C Brewing was a front-runner during the entire contest, and we know that with this many fans, you can’t go wrong in celebrating its burger as well! Congrats to Izzy’s for its solid runner-up position in the Readers’ Choice contest.

As we all know, in Charlotte, we love our burgers and love our craft breweries. And you can have it all at Izzy’s, the permanent food truck located at Triple C Brewing in South End.

The Izzy Burger is a 3.5-ounce patty with Izzy sauce, shaved onion, shredded lettuce and white American cheese. Pair it with one of Triple C’s craft brews, such as the Three Little Birds Rice Lager or a Golden Boy Blonde Ale. It’s oh, so Charlotte.

Location: 500 S Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Neighborhood: Merino Mill/Mooresville

Menu

Instagram: @thebarcelonaburgerbar